Scoot launches flights to Indonesia's Belitung and Pontianak, ups regional frequency including to Bali

Thinking of where to go for your next holiday?

You may want to consider adding Indonesia to your list, as budget carrier Scoot just announced the launch of two new services to Belitung and Pontianak.

Flights to Belitung — a tropical island in the eastern coast of Sumatra known for its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters — will begin on May 3 twice weekly.

Meanwhile, flights to West Kalimantan's culturally rich capital of Pontianak will launch on June 29 with three weekly flights.

The new flights can be booked on Scoot's website and mobile application from April 9, before being available on other booking platforms progressively after.

Prices for one-way tickets begin at $99 to Belitung and $129 to Pontianak, inclusive of taxes.

Flights to these new destinations will be operated by the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

More flights to popular destinations

In addition to the new destinations, the airline will also be increasing flight frequencies to other popular cities to support the demand for air travel, just in time for the upcoming June holidays.

Starting from April, flights to Phuket will increase from 17 to 21 times weekly, and Sibu from three to four times weekly.

From June, flights to Indonesian destinations Bali and Jakarta will increase from 28 to 35 times weekly, and services to Labuan Bajo and Lombok will increase from two to three times weekly and four to 10 times weekly respectively. Manado will also see daily flights instead of the previous six times weekly.

In other parts of Asia, flights to Okinawa will increase from three to four times weekly and from four to five times weekly to Changsha from April.

Those travelling to Europe will see flight frequencies to Vienna increased from three to four times weekly in June.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com