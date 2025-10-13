SIA and Scoot to offer more than 380,000 discounted flights to various destinations from Oct 24

Those planning their next getaway can rejoice as Singapore Airlines's (SIA) Time to Fly travel fair is returning with over 380,000 discounted tickets across SIA and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot, the airline announced in a joint news release on Monday (Oct 13).

Travellers will be able to enjoy promotions on more than 200,000 return tickets across Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class from Singapore to 77 destinations including Brisbane, Frankfurt, Ho Chi Minh City, San Francisco and Taipei on SIA.

Scoot will also offer discounts on more than 180,000 one-way fares across ScootPlus and Economy Class to 61 destinations across its Asia-Pacific and European network, including Chiang Rai, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Tokyo-Haneda and Vienna.

The promotional fares will be applicable to eligible SIA flights for travel from January to September next year and on Scoot flights from November 2025 to October 2026.

The sale will run online from Oct 24 to Nov 6 on SIA's and Scoot's websites and mobile applications, as well as through appointed travel agents.

A Time to Fly physical travel fair will also be running from Oct 24 to 26 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre featuring deals from over 30 participating travel agents and partners.

Here, visitors will be able to participate in exclusive giveaways, headlined by a grand lucky draw where a lucky winner will receive three pairs of SIA Business Class return tickets to Beijing, Manila and Sydney — completed with hotel accommodations in each city.

Additional prizes include SIA Business Class return tickets to Denpasar, Osaka and Male with hotel stays, as well as Scoot vouchers worth up to $2,000.

Other perks at the fair include: SIA Economy Class return tickets with hotel stays to Phuket and Melbourne respectively for the top Kris+ and Pelago spenders; a three-day, two-night hotel stay in Singapore for the top KrisShop spender; and a chance to win $100 worth of Pelago or KrisShop vouchers for customers who spend $2,500 or more using a Mastercard debit or credit card.

More information on the travel fair and promotions can be found on SIA's and Scoot's websites.

[[nid:721838]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com