Scorpio Electric unveils X1 Electric Bike along with two concepts at EICMA 2023

Scorpio Electric, Singapore's first electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the launch of their first product, the X1 electric maxi-scooter. Revealed at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) exhibition in Milan, Italy on Nov 8, the X1, saw a gestation period of about five years, with four prototypes produced with the assistance of Shenzhen BYD Electronics.

Scorpio Electric, which was founded by Melvin Goh, CEO of EuroSports Global (the Authorised Dealer for Lamborghini in Singapore, and coachbuilder, Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera), is now helmed by his son, Joshua Goh — who mentioned that, "We are pleased to introduce the X1 alongside our new Infinity concepts named Xi and the Alpha, poised to ignite endless curiosity and wonder.

We are taking the next steps towards a transformative future of electric mobility. Uniquely designed, our Infinity concepts embody passion and desire; Ready to capture the minds of youthful enthusiasts who want to take over the electric revolution!"

The X1 electric maxi-scooter receives its power from a Samsung-sourced 72V 5kWh battery, which drives a motor, rated at 10kW. It is capable of reaching 50km/h in 3.8 seconds, and has a top speed of 105km/h. Scorpio Electric rates the X1s range at 200km (if travelling at 40km/h). As for charging, the battery can reach 90-per cent in three hours, and can be remotely managed.

At its heart, the X1 boasts a single-sided aluminium swingarm, an inverted front fork, and a dual-rated shock absorber at the rear, while brakes, supplied by J.JUAN, feature a BOSCH 2-Channel ABS system. The rims are cast Enkei units, shod with 120/70-15 M/C 56P Pirelli front, and 140/70-14 M/C 68P Pirelli rear.

For added safety and convenience, the X1 is equipped with cornering lights, reverse assist, and remote release for the seat and charger covers. A 7-inch TFT screen allows riders flexibility of a customised display for journey data, and being electric, the level of regenerative braking can be adjusted.

Dr. Muhammad Taureza, Head of Engineering and Chief Operating Officer said, "I can't express enough how thrilling and transformative the X1 is for Scorpio Electric. Since our initial development stages, the X1 has undergone numerous refinements, and we are delighted with the results. This is only the beginning, and a testament to the fulfilment of our promise to expand our portfolio and the commencement of production in the months ahead."

Along with the launch of the X1, Scorpio Electric also teased two other electric bikes. The Xi is a compact electric city scooter, which takes inspiration from the larger X1; while the Alpha is branded as a Street Agile electric motorcycle.

The first market for the Scorpio Electric X1 will be Europe, with a suggested retail price of €10,000 (S$14,571). Deliveries are scheduled for Summer 2024.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.