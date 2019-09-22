Sea the world with the top 5 seafood restaurants in sunny Singapore

Taste the sea on your lips - literally. There are so many seafood restaurants in Singapore it is impossible to choose my favourite. But if I really had to narrow it down, then the 5 recommended below would definitely top the list.

From Peruvian cuisine to Melbourne claypot seafood to Singapore-style Zi Char, there's one on this list for all your seafood cravings.

TONO CEVICHERIA

While it is easy to find international cuisine in Singapore, I'd bet my money that many of you have not tried Peruvian cuisine. Hard to find and even harder to nail, TONO Cevicheria has brought the best of rustic and hearty South American cuisine to Singapore. A quirky logo welcomes you into the Peruvian-inspired setting and you'll immediately feel at home.

Clearly, TONO takes pride in the seafood they serve. Ceviche, a seafood dish which originated from Peru, is made up of fresh raw fish which is marinated.

You'll definitely want to try their Signature Ceviches ($25 - $28) when you are here. There's a little of everything you need to try on these platters - prawns, calamari, fish and even crab!

The names of the dishes on the menu may be hard to pronounce but their friendly staff are always ready to recommend dishes (and help you learn some Spanish along the way!).

If you're visiting on a weekend, make sure to try out their signature seafood Brunch dishes such as the Prawn Quesadillas ($25) and Pulpo "Al Olivo" ($25), which has octopus, black olive mayo, chimichurri and crispy garlic!

Address: 7 Fraser St, #01-49/50 Duo Galleria, Singapore 189356

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday: 12pm - 2.30pm; 6pm - 10pm

Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 3pm; 6pm - 10.30pm

Sunday: 12pm - 3pm; 6pm - 9.30pm

Website

THE MARKET GRILL

We've all seen the photo of the rather sad lobster roll at the Geylang Bazaar during Ramadan back in May. But, worry not, for that will certainly not happen at The Market Grill, one of the forerunners which introduced lobster rolls to the local food scene.

If grilled lobsters and meat are your kinda thing, you definitely need to check out the Market Grill. The fresh lobsters here are flown in from Maine and Boston and you get to choose from 3 different preparations styles - Steam, Chargrilled and Thermidor (+$5).

I highly recommend going for the Chargrilled style as they use a "woodstone" charbroiler that brings out the essence of the lobster.

On the other hand, if you're looking to have something rich and creamy, the homemade Mussels Bisque with bell peppers and cognac is a pretty solid choice.

Served with bread, this dish is jam-packed with the heavenly flavours of mussels and seasoned to perfection. The portion is fit for two so make sure you have a friend with you, or you can even have it all to yourself because it is that good.

Address: 208 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068642

Opening Hours:

Lunch from Monday - Saturday: 11.30am - 2.30pm

Dinner from Monday - Saturday: 6pm - 10pm

Closed on Sundays

Website

CLAYPOTS FULL CIRCLE

I know what you're thinking but this isn't Claypot Rice. Claypots Full Circle is a seafood restaurant from Melbourne that has made its first overseas stop in Singapore.

Those looking for seafood cooked in a clay pot can go for the Moroccan Claypot ($29) which is a mix of prawns, mussels, clams, grilled veg medley and couscous.

I personally like having a bit of alcohol to go with my seafood and the cocktails served here fit the bill.

Not only are the tipples divine concoctions, but they also have quirky names such as Grandma's Garden (french herbal liqueur, elderflower, lemon basil, lime and egg white) and I'm Just A Gigolo (gin, vanilla syrup, lemon and thyme) that might make you giggle. Just a little.

The bright red walls and contemporary bar counter had me captivated. It is definitely one of the most aesthetically pleasing bars to visit that promises good food at good prices.

Address: 103 Amoy Street, Singapore 069923

Opening Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10.30am - 12am

Saturday: 5pm - 12am

Closed on Sundays

Website

PONGGOL SEAFOOD

After 3 modern seafood recommendations, I'm sure you are craving for something local. Authentic even. And most importantly, humble and heart-warming.

Steeped in 50 years of history, Ponggol Seafood has moved locations quite a few times, only to return to their original home at the Ponggol Settlement in 2014.

The move was nostalgic for most Singaporeans, and especially the older generation as it reminded them of their Kampong days. I've heard Kampong stories from my grandparents and Ponggol Seafood was the closest I can find that allowed me to live the olden times.

Their Signature Chilli Crab never disappoints and as usual, it comes with fried crispy mantous that absorb all the gravy goodness.

I am not a huge fan of clams personally, but the people around me have raved about the Lala Beehoon here. So give it a try if you're game enough!

Address: 3 Punggol Point Road, #01-08/09 The Punggol Settlement, Singapore 828694

Opening Hours:

Mon - Fri: 11.30am to 02.30pm (last order 2.00pm); 05.30pm to 10.30pm (last order 10.00pm)

Sat, Sun, & PH: 11.30am to 10.30pm (last order 10.00pm)

Home Delivery: 11.30am to 10.00pm (last order 9.30pm)

Website

NEW UBIN SEAFOOD

A true blue Singaporean would have set foot on Pulau Ubin at least once in their life (kudos to our school's nature discovery trips). And that is where New Ubin Seafood originated.

These days, they are no longer in Pulau Ubin but have entered the mainland to bring casual comfort food closer to our hearts.

I love crabs, even though they make my hands dirty and stain my shirt. But, they are so delicious and since they are such a mess to eat, why not make the mess worthwhile?

New Ubin is uber generous with an "Order 2 Get 1 Free" promotion for their crabs at their Tampines outlet. So if you're in the Tampines area and need some dinner ideas, you know where to go to. Seriously, how does one say no to free crab!

Amidst the crab frenzy, there are many other great seafood dishes on the menu such as the Salted Egg Squid and Ponggol Style Mee Goreng.

They are both incredibly sinful yet absolutely delicious dishes that will leave you feeling guilty yet oh-so-happy at the same time.

Address: 18 Tampines Industrial Crescent, #01-16, Singapore 528605

Opening Hours:

Lunch from Monday - Sunday: 11am - 2pm (last order at 1.45pm)

Dinner, Monday - Sunday: 5.30pm - 10pm (last order at 9.45pm)

Website

This article was first published in Shopback.