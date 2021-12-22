Season of love: Ways to give back to the community

With Christmas just around the corner, why not spread the festive spirit by giving back to others? Here are some simple ways you can be a force for good and bring the gifts of joy and hope to those who need it most.

Bring joy to our migrant worker friends

Organised by local social enterprise It's Raining Raincoats, #WeHaveADream is a festive giving initiative that aims to reach out to our migrant worker community to thank them for their sweat and hard work, especially with the challenges they've faced over this past year.

Find out how you can make this dream a reality here

Donate blood

Why not give the gift of life this Christmas via a blood donation? As blood stocks tend to dip around the holiday season, you can give back by visiting a community blood drive or a Singapore Red Cross blood bank to help ensure that Singapore’s national blood stocks remain at healthy levels.

Find out how you can start being a regular donor here

Help our four-legged pals

PHOTO: Unsplash

Help fulfil the Christmas wishes of street and shelter animals by supporting Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS), which provides food and medical aid to street cats and dogs with no place to call home.

Find out how your donation can go towards feeding, vaccinating and deworming our four-legged pals here or here.

Help break the cycle of poverty

Equip vulnerable mothers to secure a healthy future for their little ones with World Vision Singapore's #MakeChristmasCount campaign.

Malnourished children have weakened immune systems that can permanently impair their growth. Some even lose their sense of sight, taste and smell. By empowering mothers to practice proper childcare, nutrition and feeding practices, these children will be able to have a brighter tomorrow.

Find out how you can make a global difference here

Make a donation on Giving.sg

Check out Giving.sg, a one-stop national giving platform to donate, volunteer and fundraise for over 600 registered non-profits in Singapore. Whether you'd like to donate your time or your money, there are plenty of options to choose from, especially during the holiday season.

Find out how you can be the reason for someone's joy this season here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.