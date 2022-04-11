Season passes for Gardens by the Bay on sale at just $20; enjoy unlimited visits to Flower Dome and Cloud Forest

Immerse yourself in nature and take lots of pictures for the 'gram at Gardens by the Bay with the new 10 Years of Wonders Season Pass, now available at just $20.

The pass, launched in celebration of the attraction's 10th anniversary, gives you unlimited access to the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest from now till Oct 8

You can get the pass on the Gardens by the Bay mobile app or website, from now till May 2.

The prices are as follows:

Adult (Aged 13 - 59 years old): $20

Senior (Aged 60 years and above): $15

Child (Aged three - 12 years old): $12

PHOTO: Screegrab/Gardens by the Bay

The promotion is available for Singapore citizens and Singapore permanent residents as well as work permit, Employment Pass, Dependent Pass and student pass holders.

Season pass holders are to book a time slot in advance if they wish to visit. This can be done up to 10 days in advance. They are required to present their e-Pass before admission.

Do note that additional charges may apply for special events.

Visitors are also advised to take note of closure dates of attractions.

Deal ends: May 2

