This season's grapes are a 'choking hazard' for toddlers, says paediatrician

PHOTO: Pexels
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

Parents with young children, the next time you go to the supermarket skip purchasing this season's Australian grapes. 

According to Australian paediatrician Dr. Luke Sammartino, these grapes have increasingly started to cause choking in toddlers because of how they are bigger than usual this season.

Dr Sammartino gave this warning to parents after seeing a dramatic rise in the number of fruit-caused choking cases in toddlers. 

In an interview with Australian daily newspaper, the Herald Sun, Dr Sammartino said, "We are seeing grapes this season that are particularly big. This can present a choking hazard and there have been cases where children have swallowed a whole grape and it has become stuck in their throats." 

This is not the first time grapes have posed a threat to toddlers. 

In 2017, a 5-year-old boy from Brisbane was rushed to the hospital after swallowing a whole grape.  

Fortunately, he was saved after going through an operation under general anaesthesia. 

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
Lifestyle Children and Youth Food and Drinks fruit

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES