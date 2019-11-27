This season's grapes are a 'choking hazard' for toddlers, says paediatrician

Parents with young children, the next time you go to the supermarket skip purchasing this season's Australian grapes.

According to Australian paediatrician Dr. Luke Sammartino, these grapes have increasingly started to cause choking in toddlers because of how they are bigger than usual this season.

Dr Sammartino gave this warning to parents after seeing a dramatic rise in the number of fruit-caused choking cases in toddlers.

In an interview with Australian daily newspaper, the Herald Sun, Dr Sammartino said, "We are seeing grapes this season that are particularly big. This can present a choking hazard and there have been cases where children have swallowed a whole grape and it has become stuck in their throats."

This is not the first time grapes have posed a threat to toddlers.

In 2017, a 5-year-old boy from Brisbane was rushed to the hospital after swallowing a whole grape.

Fortunately, he was saved after going through an operation under general anaesthesia.

