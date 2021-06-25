Second-generation BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe revealed

BMW has revealed the second generation 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Expressive front, powerful rear

The new car brings the 4 Series Gran Coupe in line with the design language of the rest of the firm’s range, with the vertically prominent grille upfront, and the sporty silhouette of the 4 Series Coupe at the rear.

The new car has also grown 143mm longer, 27mm wider and 53mm taller than its predecessor.

Track widths, meanwhile, have grown by 50mm at the front, and 29mm at the rear. Boot space has also grown by 39 litres and now totals 470 litres.

Driving pleasure and spaciousness

An intelligent mix of materials has been employed to optimise the weight of both the body and chassis of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, allowing for the BMW hallmark low centre of gravity and almost 50:50 weight distribution.

50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity ensure the handling prowess of the new Gran Coupe.

PHOTO: BMW

Also aiding the car’s handling are bespoke body struts at the front and the rear axle. The 4 Series Gran Coupe also gets model-specific geometry, mounting and tuning for its chassis.

The two-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle have been engineered to reduce weight while increasing rigidity, while lift-related dampers will also enhance both performance and ride comfort.

Passengers will be treated to a cocooning cabin in the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, courtesy of a high centre console and flowing surface structure running from the instrument panel into the door panels.

BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional will net you a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch central display.

PHOTO: BMW

Here, sport seats and a sport leather steering wheel come as standard. A rear seat bench with folding head restraints will allow three child seats to be fitted.

Cars equipped with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional will get a fully digital screen grouping with a 12.3-inch high-resolution instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch control display.

Seat heating and ventilation, Vernasca and BMW Individual leather trim options, Sensatec or leather coverings for the instrument panel, the M Sport package Pro, a large glass slide/tilt sunroof, ambient lighting and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System can all be optioned on the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: Engine range

The top-of-the-range BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe will be powered by a 369bhp inline-six petrol engine.

The BMW 430i Gran Coupe meanwhile, debuts a new four-cylinder petrol engine which develops 241bhp and has an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head to further reduce emissions levels.

The four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 420i Gran Coupe on the other hand, will offer 181bhp.

PHOTO: BMW

All engines are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission as standard. However, an optional 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission (standard in the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe) will also be offered.

The sport transmission will offer sharper shift dynamics and shift paddles on the steering wheel.

It also comes with a Sprint function that prompts the power train and to maximise dynamic performance when putting in a sudden burst of speed or overtaking.

The new 4 Series Gran Coupe will reach Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ALSO READ: BMW M3 & M4 Competition review: Facing up to the challenge

This article was first published in Torque.