Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7

The 138-seat restaurant includes design elements such as Peranakan-style tiles, old-school shutters and doors, and rattan ceiling fans.
PHOTO: Shake Shack
Eunice Quek
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The second outlet of New York's famed burger chain Shake Shack opens at 89 Neil Road on Feb 7.

Its menu debuts the brand's Chick'n Shack ($9.20) - which includes a chicken breast slow-cooked in a creamy buttermilk marinade and fried.

It is topped with shredded lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayonnaise.

The burger - first launched in 2016 in the United States - is available exclusively at the Neil Road outlet from Feb 7 to 9.

It will then be available at both the Neil Road and the Jewel Changi Airport outlets from Feb 10 onwards.

Two new frozen custard concretes (from $7.50) remain exclusive to the Neil Road outlet. Eye of the Tiger - a nod to its location, which used to be the former Eng Aun Tong factory that produced medicated ointment Tiger Balm - features vanilla custard blended with lychee, raspberry and shortbread, and topped with lime zest.

The other item - Open Sesame - is vanilla custard blended with black sesame paste and brownies from local bakery Plain Vanilla. It is topped with black sesame seeds and gold-dusted chocolate.

The brand's iconic burgers, Shack-cago Dog and fries, along with milkshakes and ShackMeister Ale, are all part of the menu at Neil Road.

The 138-seat restaurant - in the stand-alone building dating back to 1924 - includes design elements such as Peranakan-style tiles, old-school shutters and doors, and rattan ceiling fans.

The 450 sq m space includes a merchandise section. The offerings include an exclusive tote bags ($18), made in collaboration with local artist Samantha Lo; a notebook ($35) in partnership with home-grown craft atelier Bynd Artisan; and an EZ-Link charm ($16.90).

Lo, 33, also painted a 13.5 by 8.5m mural on the building’s facade in 10 days. It takes inspiration from the neighbourhood with Chinese symbols such as the qilin (an auspicious mythical creature), Malay roof eaves and Peranakan tiles.

She says: “The mural brings together something old and new, East and West. It symbolises everyone coming together to form a community.”

Local artist Samantha Lo painted a 13.5 by 8.5m mural on the building’s facade in 10 days, inspired by a combination of Chinese, Malay and  Peranakan culture. PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK

The first Shake Shack opened in April last year (2019) at Jewel Changi Airport.

Its entry into Singapore is with South Korea-based global food company SPC Group, which operates the Paris Baguette bakery chain.

Shake Shack first opened in 2004 in New York's Madison Square Park. It has more than 275 locations in the United States and more than 90 international locations.

Shake Shack at 89 Neil Road opens on Feb 7 from 7.30pm to midnight. From Feb 8 onwards, it opens from 11am to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays) and 11am to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays).

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
fast food Food and Beverage sector F&B

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Jail and caning for tutor who had sex with Primary 6 student
Jail and caning for tutor who had sex with Primary 6 student
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi movie filming
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES