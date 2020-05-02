Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7

SINGAPORE - The second outlet of New York's famed burger chain Shake Shack opens at 89 Neil Road on Feb 7.

Its menu debuts the brand's Chick'n Shack ($9.20) - which includes a chicken breast slow-cooked in a creamy buttermilk marinade and fried.

It is topped with shredded lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayonnaise.

The burger - first launched in 2016 in the United States - is available exclusively at the Neil Road outlet from Feb 7 to 9.

It will then be available at both the Neil Road and the Jewel Changi Airport outlets from Feb 10 onwards.

Two new frozen custard concretes (from $7.50) remain exclusive to the Neil Road outlet. Eye of the Tiger - a nod to its location, which used to be the former Eng Aun Tong factory that produced medicated ointment Tiger Balm - features vanilla custard blended with lychee, raspberry and shortbread, and topped with lime zest.

The other item - Open Sesame - is vanilla custard blended with black sesame paste and brownies from local bakery Plain Vanilla. It is topped with black sesame seeds and gold-dusted chocolate.

The brand's iconic burgers, Shack-cago Dog and fries, along with milkshakes and ShackMeister Ale, are all part of the menu at Neil Road.

The 138-seat restaurant - in the stand-alone building dating back to 1924 - includes design elements such as Peranakan-style tiles, old-school shutters and doors, and rattan ceiling fans.

The 450 sq m space includes a merchandise section. The offerings include an exclusive tote bags ($18), made in collaboration with local artist Samantha Lo; a notebook ($35) in partnership with home-grown craft atelier Bynd Artisan; and an EZ-Link charm ($16.90).

Lo, 33, also painted a 13.5 by 8.5m mural on the building’s facade in 10 days. It takes inspiration from the neighbourhood with Chinese symbols such as the qilin (an auspicious mythical creature), Malay roof eaves and Peranakan tiles.

She says: “The mural brings together something old and new, East and West. It symbolises everyone coming together to form a community.”

Local artist Samantha Lo painted a 13.5 by 8.5m mural on the building’s facade in 10 days, inspired by a combination of Chinese, Malay and Peranakan culture. PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK

The first Shake Shack opened in April last year (2019) at Jewel Changi Airport.

Its entry into Singapore is with South Korea-based global food company SPC Group, which operates the Paris Baguette bakery chain.

Shake Shack first opened in 2004 in New York's Madison Square Park. It has more than 275 locations in the United States and more than 90 international locations.

Shake Shack at 89 Neil Road opens on Feb 7 from 7.30pm to midnight. From Feb 8 onwards, it opens from 11am to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays) and 11am to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays).

