The secret clues that someone you love is dangerously depressed

PHOTO: Pexels
Ellen Whyte
tara barker
sean tan
Women's Weekly

Depression can show itself in many different ways: Feeling sad or blank for days at a time, being dead tired and not taking joy from favourite pastimes are classic signs.

But depression can also reveal itself in unusual ways. Especially in stressful times like these, when the world economy seems stagnant and the future is far from clear.

These are clues to watch for in the people you love – and in yourself.

If you spot these eight symptoms, approach the person gently, and talk to a professional therapist or doctor about getting a diagnosis and formulating solutions that work for you.

CLUE #1: RAGGED NAILS AND MESSY HAIR

Uncombed hair, smelly skin, ragged fingernails – it might look like a person is just being careless or disrespectful, but depression can also cause self-neglect.

So if someone used to be clean and tidy but now they live in unhygienic surroundings or don’t eat properly it can be a clue that they’re clinically depressed.

CLUE #2: SUDDEN ANGER

We often assume a depressed person is withdrawn and quiet. But sadness can sometimes surface as rage.

Typically, it’s a rapid angry reaction that’s unreasonable and out of proportion.

It’s happens when feelings of guilt, rejection and loss get so bottled up that they erupt as sudden anger – watch for it especially if stress as well as depression are involved.

CLUE #3: WORKING WAY TOO MUCH

Faced with intense dark feelings, some people try to avoid these emotions.

They might sleep too much, take drugs, or drink too much, but some bury themselves in work.

The problem with this symptom is that we often perceive working long hours as being ambitious or trying to provide for a family.

So look for other clues: Does this behaviour typically seem more like a compulsion?

Perhaps he’s clearly exhausted yet he’s up every night trying to finish that report? Or she escapes into her email inbox the second you try to talk to her about her worries.

CLUE #4: FORGETTING ORDINARY TASKS

Depression can make it very hard to concentrate – depressed people tend to forget all kinds of weird things, from leaving their keys in the fridge to leaving the milk out in the hall again.

Or they may often forget appointments or constantly be late.

Forgetting things is a tricky depression symptom to spot because stress can also make people forgetful – it’s like the brain is just too “full” with worry to remember much. So look for other clues as well, like….

CLUE #5: NOT BEING ABLE TO MAKE EVEN SMALL DECISIONS

Depression can go hand-in-hand with hopelessness.

People get the idea that no matter what they do, it will all go wrong.

Victims of depression get wrapped up in thoughts of the bad things to come, that they become unable to make even a tiny decision.

Shall I get out of bed? What to have for breakfast? What shall I wear?… it’s all too much.

They become apathetic and almost paralysed by indecision. You can go out to work and come back hours later… and they’re still in bed.

CLUE #6: TOO MUCH PARTYING 

Dancing on the tables can just be high spirits, but it can also be a form of distraction.

If you don’t want to face your dark feelings or you’re frightened of feeling “numb”, it’s tempting to distract yourself by drinking too much or burying yourself in frantic activity.

But instead of going out feeling like fun, it feels like desperation, and there’s an undercurrent of hopelessness.

CLUE #7: PHYSICAL ACHES AND PAINS 

While depression is a psychological condition, it can sometimes manifest in a person’s physical body too as aches and pains.

These red flags can range from backaches and headaches to digestive issues and stomach cramps.

So don’t be too quick to dismiss your loved one’s complains of physical pain, as they could be rooted in mental distress.

CLUE #8: DRAMATIC WEIGHT CHANGES

We’re talking a substantial amount of weight lost or gained within a short amount of time.

One of the side effects of depression is linked to one’s appetite, so a depressed person may suddenly start bingeing on food or lose their appetite entirely, leading to rapid changes in weight.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in Women's Weekly

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing mental health depression

TRENDING

River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates &#039;durian room&#039; for guests
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates 'durian room' for guests
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn&#039;t driver, DPP says he is lying
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES