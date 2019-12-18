This secret private island near Singapore is perfect for a weekend beach getaway!

ESCAPE TO A LUXURIOUS RESORT OFF THE COAST OF BINTAN ISLAND!
This environmentally-friendly resort is not only close to Singapore, but its exclusivity is great for a private vacation with family and/or friends.
EAT + DRINK
The resort's in-house restaurant serves a variety of Western and Indonesian-style dishes, including grilled and barbecued specialties, delicious homemade cakes and freshly baked breads.
The restaurant also stocks beer, wine and cocktails - perfect for lounging by the beach.
DO
Enjoy a bevy of activities on your own private island! From outdoor options like kayaking and snorkelling to a relaxing massage, the resort has plenty of variety for you and your crew.
Tip: Ask to arrange a sunset cruise for a romantic date or a day-trip picnic on a neighbouring island!
STAY
Imagine sleeping in large houses constructed with salvaged logs from the sea. You can, in the resort's Driftwood Palace!
Each Palace is built to ensure complete privacy, offering stunning views of the sea and space for young ones to roam around.
Do remember to book your stay at the resort in advance. $330 (per adult) and $120 (per child) each night, the resort provides a free land transfer, daily meals and access to all facilities on the island.
GETTING THERE + AROUND
Getting to Pulau Pangkil is pretty easy from Singapore.
Board a ferry from Tanah Merah ferry terminal to Bandar Bintan Telani in Northern Bintan.
Then, take a land transfer to the resort's private jetty, before getting into a speedboat chartered by the resort.
This article was first published in The Finder.