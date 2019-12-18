This secret private island near Singapore is perfect for a weekend beach getaway!

ESCAPE TO A LUXURIOUS RESORT OFF THE COAST OF BINTAN ISLAND!

This environmentally-friendly resort is not only close to Singapore, but its exclusivity is great for a private vacation with family and/or friends.

EAT + DRINK

The resort's in-house restaurant serves a variety of Western and Indonesian-style dishes, including grilled and barbecued specialties, delicious homemade cakes and freshly baked breads.

The restaurant also stocks beer, wine and cocktails - perfect for lounging by the beach.

DO

Enjoy a bevy of activities on your own private island! From outdoor options like kayaking and snorkelling to a relaxing massage, the resort has plenty of variety for you and your crew.

Tip: Ask to arrange a sunset cruise for a romantic date or a day-trip picnic on a neighbouring island!

STAY