The secret sunbelt: Where Europe still feels like summer in November

If you proudly consider yourself a summer child and you have been dreading the cold months since August, join us to plan your next adventure through two of Europe's hidden sunbelt destinations.

When you look up sunbelt in a dictionary, the USA is part of the definition. Today, let's broaden our perspective and plan an ideal winter getaway.

Ease into island life in Malta

Why Malta

In Malta, during the penultimate month of the year, the Celsius shimmers around 18 and 22 deg C, making it an ideal spot for an endless summer afternoon. November in Malta brings you an opportunity to immerse yourself in the culture and the sea without the summer rush.

Places to visit and things to do

Let the winter sun warm you as you promenade through the baroque capital of Valletta.

Or venture to the Three Cities and let the roads unveil your adventure for the day. Maybe you will end up at the Inquisitor's Palace or experience a bird's eye view of the Grand Harbor from Fort St Angelo.

A dghajjes or a traditional Maltese gondola ride across the Grand Harbour and capture the skyline featuring the picturesque Valetta on the horizon, embroidered with forts in your film roll and memory box.

Tip

November is Malta's wettest month, so if you find yourself being rained on, take a breather from your parade by indulging in local delicacies and some soothing coffee.

Remember to pack a foldable umbrella or a light rain jacket, and check the local forecast each morning.

Soak in the solitude in Crete

Why Crete

In November, Crete sways towards gentle days that hover around 18 and 21 deg C.

Spend your day frolicking on the beaches and rereading your favourite novel near the sea that still reminisces of summer days. Spend the evening wrapped around your cosy knit with a cup of hot cocoa in hand.

November in Crete is the month of olive harvests and unhurried meals. Allow yourself to slip into the slow village life without the high-season rush.

Places to visit and things to do

Stroll Chania's Venetian Harbour as the late afternoon sun turns the lighthouse honey-gold, then lose yourself in the Old Town's lanes perfumed with thyme and coffee.

Take a day to walk around the Gorge of Imbros, surrounded by greens and the steady murmur of the Libyan Sea nearby. If you are a birding enthusiast and have a pact with Lady Luck, you may spy blue rock thrush, griffon vulture, crag Martin, red-billed chough, and crested lark, among others.

Before you leave, head west to Elafonissi or Falassarna for coral pink beaches that glow in soft winter light, inviting you and your fellow travellers to dip your toes in the water, accompanied by the sound of waves and seagulls as your soundtrack for the day.

Tip

Some beach clubs and ferry routes scale back their operations after October, so be sure to check hours and timetables the day before you go.

Pack layers for breezy evenings and bring comfortable shoes for cobbles and light hikes.

If a shower passes by, take shelter in a taverna: order dakos, grilled octopus, and a cup of coffee. The dark clouds will wander off long before your conversation with the locals does.

Unwind on the sunlit shores of Spain

Why Andalusia

In southern Spain, November arrives softly. The sun still holds on, casting golden light over whitewashed villages and warm stone plazas. Temperatures sit comfortably between 17 and 21 deg C, perfect for slow wandering and long cafe stops.

Places to visit and things to do

Begin your days by meandering through the old quarters of Málaga or Cádiz, where history echoes through shaded alleyways and wrought-iron balconies overflow with geraniums.

Or set off inland toward the Alpujarras, where trails weave between olive groves and mountain views open with every turn. Stop at a family-run taberna for a midday bite of crusty bread drizzled with local olive oil, and a glass of chilled drink.

Along the coast, the light catches on quiet waves and half-empty chiringuitos. Find a seaside seat, order tapas, and let the afternoon drift you away in idyllic siesta dreams.

Tip

Andalusian evenings can cool quickly. Bring a light jacket for twilight strolls and outdoor dinners.

If the wind rises, tuck into a cosy tapas bar. Order berenjenas con miel, grilled sardines, and a glass of soothing drink.

When winter rolls in and the light begins to fade, where will you book your next flight to let it go? Greece, Malta or Spain?

This article was first published in Wego.