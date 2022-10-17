Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition finally in stock 1 year after launch

Secretlab first announced its tie-up with Automobili Lamborghini in November 2021, with no indication of an availability date except "sometime in 2022".

The Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition is now in stock and can be ordered from Secretlab's website.

The chair is upholstered in ash suede and features eye-catching verde accents, paying homage to the bright colours of Lamborghini tradition.

All the ergonomic upgrades available in the Titan Evo 2022 series, including an overhauled lumbar support system, a redesigned pebble seat base and a magnetic armrest replacement feature, will be applied to the new collection.

PHOTO: Secretlab

Prices of the Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition collection are as follows:

Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition – from $809

Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition – $99

Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition (coming soon) – $1,999

PHOTO: Secretlab

More information on the availability of the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition (with carbon fibre top plate) will be shared at a later date.

ALSO READ: Secretlab CEO Ian Ang buys 2 properties for $51m, including Good Class Bungalow

This article was first published in Geek Culture.