Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition finally in stock 1 year after launch

Secretlab first announced its tie-up with Automobili Lamborghini in November 2021, with no indication of an availability date except "sometime in 2022".
The Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition is now in stock and can be ordered from Secretlab's website.
The chair is upholstered in ash suede and features eye-catching verde accents, paying homage to the bright colours of Lamborghini tradition.
All the ergonomic upgrades available in the Titan Evo 2022 series, including an overhauled lumbar support system, a redesigned pebble seat base and a magnetic armrest replacement feature, will be applied to the new collection.
Prices of the Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition collection are as follows:
- Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Edition – from $809
- Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition – $99
- Secretlab x Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition (coming soon) – $1,999
More information on the availability of the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition (with carbon fibre top plate) will be shared at a later date.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.