Indonesia's Sederhana to open at former premises of Warong Nasi Pariaman

Out with the old, in with the new.

Four months after heritage nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman shuttered its doors, the premises will house Indonesian chain Sederhana's first Singapore outlet.

Sederhana announced the opening in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 17).

"A legacy that began decades ago is now finding a new home beyond borders. After a long search for the right place, we're proud to bring the taste of Indonesia to Kampong Glam marking another meaningful chapter in our journey," it wrote.

While the post did not disclose when Sederhana will open at 738 North Bridge Road, a representative told Berita Mediacorp that they aim to open the outlet on May 29, with an official launch in mid-June.

Sederhana first opened in 1972 and has over 200 stores in Indonesia, according to its Instagram bio.

Besides Singapore, the F&B brand also opened its first outlet in Australia in May.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DYf5CkhD50I/[/embed]

The nasi padang chain is known for serving up Minangkabau dishes such as rendang daging, ayam pop, gulai tunjang, dendeng balado and sambal hijau.

Minangkabau is the largest ethnic group in Sumatra.

Nasi padang in Kampong Glam

Warong Nasi Pariaman opened at 738 North Bridge Road in 1948 and was passed down for generations before shuttering in end-January.

According to the National Library Board's Infopedia, the eatery is believed to be Singapore's oldest surviving nasi padang stall.

Following the closure announcement, the Government offered more support to the heritage business, noting that "the operating environment for these businesses has become more challenging over time."

However, high rent was not the reason for the closure of the popular eatery, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi in Parliament in February.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com