See the skies from the new Maserati MC20 Cielo with the mere touch of a button

Driving a convertible in Singapore’s tropical weather takes a special brand of tenacity. The weather is unforgivingly sunny for days on end, giving way only to a torrential downpour that doesn’t let up at times. But Maserati’s MC20 Cielo roadster might just change how you drive.

Like the MC20 before it, this stunning Italian spyder is packed to the gills with a kit befitting of a super sports car – including the V6 3.0-litre Nettuno engine developed by Maserati under the hood. It’s capable of putting out 730Nm through the convertible’s rear wheels, yielding a century sprint of around three seconds and a top-end speed of over 320 km/h (despite weighing 65kg more than the MC20 coupe).

Smart glass roof turns transparent at a touch of the button

And here comes the cool bit: (the clue lies in its name) Cielo means sky in Italian, so you can see the sky come rain or shine, courtesy of an electrochromic or smart glass roof that changes from opaque to transparent at the flick of a switch. The process only takes a moment regardless of exterior temperature, according to Maserati.

Alternatively, when you do want to feel the wind rushing through your hair, the top unfolds in all of 12 seconds. Taken as individual features, the car is pretty nifty.

But it comes together into a synergistic whole as a "model devoted to driving pleasures in the great outdoors, while maintaining all the prerogatives of the coupe".

Further hammering in the sky motif is the Cielo's launch with an exclusive three-layered livery known as Acquamarina. Think shimmering mica in aquamarine on a backdrop of "racing-inspired" grey. The hue will be available as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

Easy egress

Egress is made easy with folding butterfly doors that give way to ice-coloured leather and Alcantara upholstery lined with aquamarine stitching. Other new niceties include extra safety systems, like an autonomous emergency brake, an all-around camera and traffic sign information. It can also be fitted with a premium 12-speaker audio system.

Like its predecessor, MC20 Cielo’s are made in their entirety at the brand’s plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, Modena in Italy. Expect the vehicle to be available by early 2023.

