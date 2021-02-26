Selected Superga sneakers are going for up to 70% off in their online-only sale

Need a new pair of kicks? Italian shoe brand Superga is having an online-only sale for selected shoes from Feb 25 to Mar 1, with discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Shoes from their classic 2750 collection will be available.

Other items up for grabs include an adorable selection of kids shoes, as well as limited edition pieces from their collaborations with Alexa Chung and The Paper Bunny.

PHOTO: Superga/Screengrab

PHOTO: Superga/Screengrab

Shoes aren't the only thing for sale — they have slides as well.

PHOTO: Superga/Screengrab

Deal ends: Mar 1

