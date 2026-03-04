Exciting or dangerous? Videos of Seletar Mall's downmall cycling race raise eyebrows

An overnight cycling race that took place at Seletar Mall in Sengkang last weekend has made quite a buzz on social media.

While some expressed excitement over the Downmall Challenge — possibly the first of its kind in Singapore — others fretted over safety issues.

On Sunday (March 1), Nasthasia Nadiah, who represented Singapore in cycling at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games, shared a first-person view as she raced through the mall from level four to level one.

In the clip of her practice run, she can be seen manoeuvring her YT Capra bike around traffic cones, going down escalators, and navigating tight corridors.

At the finish line, she rode her bike up a ramp.

The TikTok video, which has garnered over 570,000 views as of Tuesday, also attracted numerous comments.

Some praised the event for being interesting, with one calling it "one of the coolest things in Singapore".

Others hoped that bigger malls such as VivoCity and Suntec City would hold such events so cyclists can have larger race courses.

Some expressed interest and asked how to participate in future editions of the event.

However, many netizens expressed concern.

Some asked how the event was approved, while others said that the activity was "dangerous to the [mall's] infrastructure".

One of them was also worried over the possibility of cyclists crashing into one of the storefronts.

Seletar Mall said it performed comprehensive safety checks across mall premises, including escalators, before and after the race, and all facilities were deemed safe before the mall's reopening on Sunday, CNA reported.

The Downmall Challenge, sanctioned by the Singapore Cycling Federation, is a highlight of Seletar Mall's launch of its late-night operating hours as well as a range of after-dark activities happening from Feb 28 to June 28.

In the two-day challenge from Feb 28 to March 1, cyclists with varying levels of experience took part in four race categories — Weekend Warrior, Open, Masters, and Women's Open.

While Singaporeans may be unfamiliar with downmall races, there is a series of such races in Europe's shopping malls that professional mountain bikers such as Tomas Slavik has been taking part in since the 2010s.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7APPInkovs[/embed]

"The Downmall Challenge blends sport, entertainment and community in a 'bold and memorable way'", said Jacqueline Tan, cluster head of JB City Square and The Seletar Mall in a press release on Feb 19, while secretary-general of Singapore Cycling Federation Dominic Loh added that events like the Downmall Challenge help make cycling more accessible by bringing it into everyday spaces.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Cycling Federation, Allgreen Malls and Nasthasia for more information.

