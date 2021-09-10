Self-care in Singapore: I tried doing yoga with manta rays and it wasn't as relaxing as I expected

Visiting an aquarium can be an otherworldly experience. There's just something about seeing larger-than-life creatures from the depths of the ocean floating mere centimeters away from you that never ceases to amaze.

If you've ever wanted to bask in the presence of the S.E.A Aquarium's animals, but find diving a little too intense, Klook and Trium Fitness have partnered to launch the perfect experience — a 60-minute yoga session right in front of the Open Ocean Habitat tank.

We've heard of rooftop yoga but a session at an aquarium was definitely a first for us. Suiting up in our activewear, we showed up bright and early on a Sunday morning, ready for some zen and relaxation.

Each session starts from $65 and includes the yoga session, a one-day ticket to S.E.A. Aquarium and a $5 voucher to spend on snacks. You can even use your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) on this option if you've still got any to spare.

Another option is the $155 package which comes with an extra $100 Lululemon gift card. However, it isn't SRV eligible.

When we reached the makeshift yoga studio, we were greeted with tranquil new-age music and a panoramic view of the tank.

With manta rays, hammerhead sharks, and too many schools of fishes to count, we often caught ourselves looking up at it instead of at our instructor.

As yoga novices, the session was manageable for us. For all the expert yogis out there, just be aware that the session is meant to be beginner-friendly.

The 60-minute session went by in a flash, and we decided to make full use of our ticket and amble around the aquarium — a perfect post-workout cool down.

All in all, it was a novel experience and our favourite part was getting to explore the aquarium without any crowds around (the morning yoga session ends at 9am and the place officially opens at 10am).

But if you're in the market for a serious yoga session that will soothe your frazzled nerves, we have to admit that you might be better off at a proper yoga studio instead. We found ourselves getting distracted by passing manta rays at times, and struggling a little with our form due to the lack of mirrors.

If you'd like to try it out for yourself, you can book your session on Klook. It's fastest fingers first, though. The last we checked, there are only a couple of slots available on Sept 12 at 8am and 6pm.

But we hear that there's a possibility that more slots will be opened up over the next few months, so do keep a lookout.

Forest bathing

Every body is welcome. Every story is heard. Every sense is remembered. Non-differentiated sensory mornings. 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀... Posted by XIU Nature Connections on Sunday, September 5, 2021

No, this does not involve stripping down for a shower in the great outdoors. This two-hour experience involves roaming around Jewel Changi Airport's Shiseido Forest Valley with a certified forest therapy guide.

The $81.15 session promises a "sensorial re-discovery" of yourself and nature.

Click here to book.

Online sound baths

Sound baths typically involve lying down and meditating as you 'bathe' in the sound waves created by gongs or singing bowls.

They're commonly held at studios, but you can attend this virtual session from the comfort and safety of your home.

Each one-hour session, which is priced from $60 per pax, involves settling down and letting the sound of Tibetan singing bowls bring you into a relaxed, meditative state.

Click here to book.

Raw honey hair spa

Give your tresses a sweet treat with this hair treatment that will leave your hair shiny, moisturised and smelling like honey.

The spa uses pure Hungarian acacia honey, shampoo and treatment products from popular Japanese brand My Honey.

You'll also enjoy a rejuvenating scalp massage, all for $120.

Click here to book.

The list of self-care activities in Singapore is endless - which ones would you pick to treat yo-self?

kimberlylim@asiaone.com