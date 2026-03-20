Self-care tips and tools for when adulting feels overwhelming

"We're adults! When did that happen? And how do we make it stop?"

Two decades after this iconic line was delivered on the television series Grey's Anatomy, it has become a trending audio on TikTok - confirming that adulthood is a universally painful experience where work, chores and responsibilities pile up.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the stress of adulting, take this as a timely reminder that taking care of your mental health is essential in helping you stay grounded and energised in the long run.

Ahead, we've curated a list of self-care tips and tools to help you navigate adulting with greater ease, with everything you need at three malls in the West - Lot One, IMM and Westgate.

1. Self-care starts at home with Xiaomi devices

A warm and inviting atmosphere is the ideal environment to come home to, and all is made possible with home appliances and devices from Xiaomi at Lot One (#01-12/13).

If you're physically aching from the long hours at your office desk, treat yourself to a home massage with the Xiaomi Massage Gun Mini ($64.50).

It comes with two other massage heads with cushioning protection to safely target different muscle groups. Plus, its compact and lightweight design makes the Xiaomi Massage Gun Mini portable for massages on the go.

Bid farewell to lingering moisture in the air by rejuvenating your space and mind with Xiaomi's Dehumidifier Lite ($229). This quiet buddy holds up three litres worth of water from your home's surroundings, delivering better quality air that refreshes you from the inside out for longer without interrupting your daily routine.

2. Soothe your scalp at 6 Elements Hair Spa

Did you know that stress can build up not only in body aches, but in the form of excess sebum in your scalp? High stress levels produce hormones like cortisol, which often causes hair to shed prematurely.

To beat the shedding, 6 Elements Hair Spa offers various treatments, including their Signature Detoxifying Hair Spa Therapy, which aims to cleanse, soothe and replenish your scalp according to your personal scalp needs.

The treatment targets better blood flow and circulation, with an inclusion of a scalp, neck and shoulder acupressure for a good detox and stress relief.

They offer a promotion where you can attend a trial session at just $28, so be sure to try it out today at 6 Elements Hair Spa at Lot One (#02-16).

3. Try dopamine dressing with clothes from Playdress

For a quick way to elevate your daily routine, try dopamine dressing - the practice of wearing clothes that spark joy. After all, this spring is the best time to be decked out in breathable pieces in your favourite colours and prints!

For the girls who want a touch of whimsy yet work-appropriate apparel, check out Playdress at Westgate (#02-19/32), where they have a wide selection of stylish fits that strike a balance between fun and polished. Plus, membership sign-up is free, so you can enjoy discounts without any upfront costs.

4. Find warmth in comfort food at Tim Ho Wan

Food is a fuel that nourishes the body and mind, and there's nothing better than being greeted by a scrumptious spread of food after an exhausting workday or week.

Treat yourself to handmade dim sum and hearty mains from Tim Ho Wan at Westgate (#01-13/14), where every dish reflects an authentic taste of Hong Kong.

From classic signature dishes like their Baked Barbeque Pork Buns ($7.80), juicy Pork and Shrimp Dumplings ($5.80) and Shrimp Wonton Noodles ($9.80), each satisfying bite makes it easy to unwind after a busy day.

5. Keep active with sportswear from Wilson Outlet

Maintaining a consistently active lifestyle is key to keeping stress management in check, as exercise helps to balance stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol while also producing endorphins to keep you feeling perky.

Athleisure has always been fashionable, as it blends style and functionality easily. The Wilson Outlet at IMM (#01-111/111A) is best known for their tennis outfits, but their adaptable pieces are also perfect for to wear during pickleball and padel, and high-intensity competitions like Hyrox.

It's completely possible to integrate workouts into your daily wear for a fuss-free way of slipping a quick workout session into your day.

They offer a range of activewear and casual wear pieces that helps you turn from work to sports mode in an instant. Crafted from high-quality, breathable materials, stepping into your fitness era will look like an effortless lifestyle upgrade.

6. Unwind at pet-friendly cafe BYD by 1826

Sometimes, all it takes is being surrounded by a furry companion for the stress of the day to melt away.

BYD by 1826 at IMM (#03-07) is an immersive and pet-friendly space serving fusion western dishes and in-house roasted coffee so you and your pet can enjoy a paw-some day out together.

Whether you're a pet owner or simply someone that loves sipping coffee in a well-lit and cosy environment, you should check out this newly opened dining spot for an enjoyable and relaxing time.

There's always a time to reset

Despite the challenges faced, perhaps one of the biggest upsides of adulting is the personal freedom to decide how to spend your time and indulge in activities that energise and inspire you.

In some instances, a little retail therapy from time to time is always fun, especially when you can reap rewards in the process. Here's how you can make the most of it through the Shop To The Top campaign.

Turn your self-care routine into a rewarding experience in the West by taking your shopping spree to the next level at Lot One, IMM and Westgate. You'll unlock up to $160 worth of eCapitaVouchers just by shopping at these malls.

Earn up to $10 eCapitaVoucher daily when you complete any of the actions below:

Spend $120 at Lot One retail stores

Spend $80 at Lot One F&B stores

Spend $150 at Westgate retail stores

Spend $100 at Westgate F&B stores

Spend $150 at IMM retail stores

Spend $100 at IMM F&B stores

With each completed action, you will receive a stamp on the CapitaStar app. Be among the first 100 shoppers to complete all six actions to receive a bonus $100 eCapitaVoucher!

Ready to tick the boxes of your self-care list? Head down to Lot One, IMM and Westgate for your pampering and self-care needs today!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Lot One, IMM and Westgate.

valarie.tan@asiaone.com