Self-collect and save: A cheat sheet to F&B promotions when you collect your own food in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

Once again, dining at eateries is prohibited due to the new restrictions that come with Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

The announcement on Friday (May 14) left F&B establishments scrambling to get ready for a month of takeaways and deliveries.

To encourage customers to opt for self-collection, some F&B establishments are offering promotions. Need a handy guide? We've scoured the internet and compiled the best ones in this list.

Brands under Tung Lok Group — 15 per cent off self-collection orders

The Tung Lok Group umbrella includes well-known brands Tung Lok Seafood, Dancing Crab and Lokkee.

Till June 13, 16 of their restaurants will be offering 15 per cent off your total bill for self-collection of takeaway orders. Do note that the promotion is only valid for orders made via the phone or walk-ins. The promotion is not valid for online delivery orders.

Check out a full list of their restaurants here.

Brands under Paradise Group — 25 per cent off takeaways

Paradise Group is another giant in the F&B scene that owns a number of restaurants such as Paradise Dynasty, Beauty in the Pot and LeNu.

With the exception of their restaurants at Changi Airport and Resorts World Sentosa, as well as Paradise Dynasty's Suntec City outlet, Paradise Group is offering 25 per cent off the total bill for walk-ins and takeaways.

Check out a full list of their restaurants here.

Brands under Japan Foods Holding — 20 per cent off takeaways

To satisfy your Japanese food cravings, most of the brands under Japan Food Holdings such as Afuri, Menya Musashi and Akimitsu will be offering 20 per cent off takeaway orders.

Restaurants not included in the promotion are Yonehachi, Fruit Paradise and Saryo.

Check out a full list of their restaurants here.

CAF Clickafood — 20 per cent off takeaways

CAF Clickafood is a relatively new establishment in Singapore's food scene with five different concepts under one roof. This means that you can enjoy different cuisines such as Korean, Thai and Western in one place, making it a fitting option for families with varying food preferences.

For this period, you can enjoy 20 per cent off your entire takeaway order with a minimum spend of $10. Simply just place an order when you head down to the restaurant.

Address: 339 Upper Paya Lebar Rd, Singapore 534953

Dim Sum Haus — 10 per cent off takeaways

Craving for dim sum? Satisfy those cravings by ordering some from Dim Sum Haus.

From now till June 13, they will be offering 10 per cent off takeaway orders. All you need to do is place your orders online on their website and enter the promo code DSHPICKUP10 before checkout.

Address: 57 Jln Besar, Singapore 208809

Fat Belly — 15 per cent off self-collection orders

If you want a boujee night in with some fancy food, you can consider ordering from steakhouse Fat Belly.

For this period, you'll get 15 per cent off your total bill when you opt for self-collection. You can place an order here.

Address: 10 Jalan Serene #01-04 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748

Hai Di Lao — 20 per cent off takeaways

Hai Di Lao fanatics, fret not as your favourite hotpot chain will still be open for takeaways and deliveries during this period.

Even better, they will be offering 20 per cent off when you opt for self-collection. To place an order, you can give them a call or head down to one of their branches. Do note that the promotion is not valid for alcohol, a la carte soup base packages and condiments.

Check out a full list of their outlets here.

Jamie's Italian —15 per cent off takeaways

For pasta, pizza and everything Italian, try Jamie's Italian.

They will be offering a 15 per cent discount on all takeaway orders. To order, you can drop them a call at +65 6655 7676. The promotion only applies for a la carte menu items. You can check out their menu here.

Address: 583 Orchard Rd, #01-01/04, Singapore 238884

Le Bon Funk — 25 per cent off takeaway wine

Need a little wine to keep you sane at home? Le Bon Funk will be offering 25 per cent off their wines when you opt for self-collection.

If you need help in choosing a bottle, fret not as their friendly staff, Jos, will be in store to give you some recommendations.

Address: 29 Club St, Singapore 069414

Lecoq and Miss G's Grill & Bar — 10 per cent off self-collection orders

For a limited time only, Lecoq and Miss G's Grill & Bar will offer a 10 per cent discount when you opt for self-collection.

To place an order, you can visit LECOQ's website or Miss G's Grill & Bar's website.

Address: 25 Church St, #01-04, Singapore 049482

45 Pekin St, 44, Singapore 048775

Menya Kanae — 1-for-1 ramen and donburi

Specialising in Hokkaido-style ramen and ebi (shrimp) ramen, Menya Kanae is a good option for people who are craving something Japanese.

From May 19 to 25, they will be having a one-for-one offer for their ramen and donburi, exclusively for takeaway orders.

Additionally, enjoy $1 off all sides with every ramen or donburi purchased.

The promotions are available at both their outlets. To order, call them at +65 6261 6205.

Address: 275 Thomson Rd, #01-08, Singapore 307645

181 Orchard Rd, #B2-21-2 Central, Orchard, Singapore 238896

Soi Candy Thai Noodle Bar — 20 per cent off for self-pickup orders

For a taste of Thailand, check out Soi Candy which offers authentic Thai-style noodles.

They will be offering 20 per cent off all self-pickup orders. To order, drop them a message on WhatsApp at +65 8875 3095

Address: 20 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088443

Waa Cow — 10 per cent off self-collection

For a little pick-me-up, treat yourself to a decadent rice bowl from Waa Cow.

From now till June 13, they will give you 10 per cent off your total bill when you collect your food from their Marina One, NUS U-town and Tampines Mart outlets. Their Change Alley branch will be closed during this period.

melissateo@asiaone.com