Self-photography studios in Singapore for personally-taken perfect shots

Self-photography studios have taken the world by storm – but folks that remember Neoprints would be familiar with the concept too.

Perfect for those who are more camera-shy, these studios provide you and your loved ones with handheld photo shutters so you can take your photos in a studio environment without worrying about appearing awkward.

Capture magic in just a few snaps with our list of self-photography studios in Singapore.

Fotomat Studios

This is one studio that might have caught your eye.

Singapore's first black and white self-photography outfit, Fotomat Studios, and their photos have been trending on social media.

PHOTO: Fotomat Studios

For just $30, you get a 15-minute shoot for two people, as well as two hardcopy photos from the pictures you shot.

Psst, students and active military personnel can also show their passes to be entitled to a 10 per cent discount.

Fotomat Studios is located at Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo St, 3F Unit 2, Singapore 187962.

Fotomat's second outlet is located at 6B Keong Saik Road 3F, Singapore 089114. Click here to book a slot.

Byte Size Home

Byte Size Home offers a longer shooting session compared to other self-shot studios.

PHOTO: Byte Size Home

At $48, you receive a one-hour shooting period for two people, which includes a compiled slow-mo video of your best shots, hot tea, and a variety of equipment and props to play around with.

Their studio set is aptly named Humble Abode – a homely feel with sheets of browns and beiges as the backdrop.

They are pet-friendly too (for an additional $15), so bring along your furry friend!

Slots for Byte Size Home can be made on their website.

Dollop Automat

Best known for their photo booths, Dollop Automat has added a Korean-inspired self-studio to their repertoire.

In line with their vintage aesthetic roots, their self-photography studio is in black and white.

PHOTO: Dollop Automat

Priced at $30, you'll receive a 15-minute session for two and bring home four 4R prints in complimentary plastic sleeves, so your photos are kept in the best conditions.

To start, choose between either a dark or light background and you're set for a session full of lovely snaps.

Dollop Automat is located at 30A Seah Street (Level 2), Singapore 188386. More information can be found here.

Studio03

One of the pricier options on the list, Studio03 has packages that trump the rest. Regardless of which package you pick, you'll be sent the raw images to keep.

PHOTO: Studio03

This Korean-inspired studio also helps you edit one of the pictures to take home, so you know you'll definitely be walking away with something presentable at $65 for 15 minutes.

They are pet-friendly too so there's no harm in bringing your little furkid in for a shot.

Studio03 is located at 1 Jalan Dusun #02-10, Singapore 329363. More information can be found here.

On Staging

This well-known theatre and event build specialist also has a knack for self-portrait shoots.

PHOTO: On Staging

On Staging 's Self Portrait Shoot package features a 30-minute shoot where you and four other friends can go nuts with unlimited shots.

They also offer four different coloured backgrounds to choose from.

All soft copies of your photos will be sent via email after the session.

On Staging is located at Mandai Connection, 7 Mandia Link Blk B #10-35, Singapore 728653, p. +65 9067 8966. More details can be found here.

Photobytes

Photobytes is all about delivering an engaging photo-taking experience.

They provide four different packages based on the type of feel you're going for: Dark Mood, RGB colour, Profile+, and Twilight.

PHOTO: Photobytes

Each package is for two pax and lasts for 30-minutes.

Particularly enchanting is their Twilight ($35+) package – using light and shadow, the photo palette sees alluring colours that will bring a welcome dash of creativity into your photos.

More details on Photobytes' services can be found here.

