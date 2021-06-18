From selling Prodikeys to selling property: Catching up with Paul Seow 19 years after viral fame

Viral Video Stars is a biweekly series where we hunt down viral icons. What's it like to be famous? What have they been up to? We catch up with them to find out all about life after viral fame.

Most tech demo videos may be boring enough to put an insomniac to sleep. But a flashy drum solo from an unassuming Paul Seow was all it took to catapult Creative Technology's Prodikeys to a global audience.

The video, meant as a simple tutorial, ended up spawning remakes and was even sampled in a Frank Ocean song.

Unfortunately, by the time the video achieved cult status, the product had already been killed, Paul tells AsiaOne.

Now in his 60s, Paul shares that he left Creative Technologies in 2019 after 25 long years working in marketing in order to pursue a career in real estate.

"I've always been interested in dealing in property," he explains. "I've bought and sold a couple of properties and I wanted to pursue my passion."

But the career change wasn't exactly smooth sailing. From friends' "horror stories" about how "nine in ten" real estate agents fail to the pandemic causing delays in his studies, Paul tells us how he's overcome the hurdles in his way.

"If you know your strength, if you know your passion, if you know your skills, leverage them together," he says emphatically. "Do it, and do it very well."

editor@asiaone.com