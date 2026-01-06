Seng Kee Bak Chor Mee closes Ang Mo Kio branch due to owner's health concerns

Heritage bak chor mee (minced meat noodle) hawker Seng Kee will be shuttering its Ang Mo Kio stall due to the owner's "ongoing health concerns".

Its Serangoon Gardens stall, however, will continue operating as usual, they said on Monday (Jan 5).

Seng Kee Bak Chor Mee was founded in 1981 by Lee Yong Sheng, who is known for making lots of clanking noises while preparing the noodle dish.

He previously ran the business in an Eunos coffee shop before moving to a shophouse along Upper Changi Road. About 10 years ago, Seng Kee moved to Serangoon Gardens.

His daughter Kai Lin and son-in-law Justin took over the business a few years ago, also starting a second outlet in Ang Mo Kio in 2021, which Uncle Lee ran.

"His well-being has always been our top priority, and this choice (closure of the Ang Mo Kio branch) reflects that," they explained in an Instagram post.

"We are deeply grateful for your understanding, loyalty, and the many years of support you have shown us. Thank you for continuing to stand by us."

A week earlier, Seng Kee said that the Ang Mo Kio outlet was closed until further notice as Uncle Lee was undergoing medical checks in the hospital.

Kai Lin and Justin also thanked customers for their heart-warming messages regarding the closure and Uncle Lee's health in an Instagram Story posted on Monday night.

"He is deeply grateful for all your love and support throughout the years," they wrote.

While it serves up minced meat noodles ($5.50 for dry, $6.50 for soup), Seng Kee is most well-known for their fish maw noodles ($13 for dry, $16 for soup) and broth, which sets them apart from other stalls.

Address: 49A Serangoon Garden Way, #01-37, Singapore 555945

Opening hours: 7.30am to 1.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday

