Sengkang and Serangoon break new ground with million-dollar HDB resales

As General Election 2025 draws nearer, there's growing interest in why certain flats in Sengkang and Serangoon - specifically 5-room and executive units - are commanding such high resale prices. In this article, we explore these all-time high (ATH) transactions and take a closer look at the broader property trends shaping both estates.

Maisonette in Chuan Village sets S$1.268M estate ATH

In Serangoon, a record-breaking transaction just took place at Block 318 Chuan Village, where an executive maisonette was sold for S$1.268 million. This isn't just the highest resale price for a maisonette in Serangoon - it's also the most expensive HDB unit ever sold in the entire estate, regardless of type.

The unit is located between the 4th and 6th floors, and although Chuan Village is a low-rise project, this particular flat overlooks the playground, parking lot, and an open field, giving it mostly unblocked views.

With a floor size of 1,604 sqft, the price per square foot (psf) works out to S$790. However, one thing to keep in mind is that Chuan Village's lease began in 1985. That leaves the unit with about 59 years and 3 months remaining on its 99-year lease - something buyers may want to factor into their decision.

Chuan Village's location

Chuan Village enjoys excellent public transport connectivity, making it a convenient choice if you don't drive.

It's just a short 4-minute walk to Lorong Chuan MRT station (CC14), while Serangoon MRT interchange (NE12/CC13) is about 11 minutes away on foot. Although there aren't any hawker centres immediately nearby, residents are just a 10-minute walk from NEX mall, which offers a wide range of dining and retail options. NEX is also directly linked to the Serangoon Bus Interchange, providing even more accessible transport routes. If you're looking for more food variety, Serangoon Garden Circus, a popular food destination, is only a 5-minute drive from the project.

For families with young children, Chuan Village is well-supported with several childcare centres and one kindergarten located within a 500m radius. It's also well-positioned for school choices. Within 1km, there are four primary schools:

CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel

St. Gabriel's Primary School

Yangzheng Primary School

Zhonghua Primary School

Those within the 1 to 2km range include:

First Toa Payoh Primary School

Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School

Maris Stella High School

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary)

Townsville Primary School

Additionally, Nanyang Junior College is just a 6-minute walk away, making it very convenient for families with older children.

If you lead an active lifestyle, you'll appreciate that the Serangoon Sports Centre is only a 6-minute drive from Chuan Village, offering facilities for swimming, fitness, and other recreational activities.

Compassvale Ancilla's S$1.058M 5-room flat sets Sengkang estate ATH

Over in Sengkang, another record was set with a 5-room HDB resale unit at Compassvale Ancilla. This unit, in Block 279B, changed hands for S$1.058 million, making it the highest HDB resale transaction in Sengkang to date.

The flat is situated somewhere between the 13th and 15th levels of the 15-storey block. Compared to the older Chuan Village, Compassvale Ancilla is relatively new, with its lease starting in 2015. This means there's still about 89 years and 5 months left on the lease.

Near 200 per cent gain for Compassvale Ancilla seller(s)

Compassvale Ancilla has consistently performed well in the resale market, dating back to its lease commencement and first MOP. When the project first launched, prices for 5-room flats started from just S$375,000 without any grants. Fast forward to today, and this recent S$1.058 million sale reflects a S$683,000 increase, or about 182.13 per cent over the original price.

Given that Compassvale Ancilla is now around 10 years old, it's possible that this unit has changed hands at least once before. That means the profit from this appreciation may have been shared between the original BTO owner and a subsequent buyer, rather than being pocketed by a single seller.

Adding to this, based on 99.co's X-Value, the estimated market value for the unit stands at S$1.03 million. With the actual sale closing at S$1.058 million, it's likely that the buyer paid roughly S$28,000 in Cash Over Valuation (COV).

Anything special about Compassvale Ancilla's location?

Compassvale Ancilla is one of the better-connected projects we've seen. For starters, Buangkok MRT is just a 4-minute walk, while Renjong LRT and Ranggung LRT are about 7 and 11 minutes away, respectively. The Buangkok Bus Interchange is also nearby - only a 3-minute walk.

When it comes to amenities, residents won't have to go far. For affordable local eats, the Buangkok Hawker Centre is within 5 minutes walking distance.There's also an NTUC FairPrice supermarket right across the street.

Those looking for more retail and dining choices can head over to Sengkang Grand Mall, which is just 5 minutes away on foot. For even more variety, Compass One is a 12-minute walk, and Rivervale Plaza can be reached in about a 5-minute drive.

While the project doesn't have any kindergartens within a 500m radius, it's well-covered when it comes to childcare centres. There's also no shortage of primary school options nearby. Within the 1km radius, you'll find:

Anchor Green Primary School

Montfort Junior School

Nan Chiau Primary School

North Vista Primary School

Palm View Primary School

Punggol Primary School

Yio Chu Kang Primary School

From 1 to 2km, your options expand to include:

CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity

Compassvale Primary School

Fern Green Primary School

Fernvale Primary School

Holy Innocents' Primary School

Hougang Primary School

North Spring Primary School

Rivervale Primary School

Rosyth School

Sengkang Primary School

Sengkang Green Primary School

Springdale Primary School

Xinmin Primary School

That said, if you're a nature lover, you may find parks a bit farther out. For instance, Sengkang Riverside Park is about a 12-minute drive from Compassvale Ancilla.

The S$1.058M sale is Sengkang's 5th million-dollar flat

Here's a quick look at the million-dollar flats in the area:

Date Address Block Floor Size (sqft) Price Price (psf) TOP 04/2025 Sengkang East Avenue 279B 13 – 15 1,206 S$ 1.058M S$ 877 2015 11/2024 Compassvale Drive 216B 13 – 15 1,206 S$1.05M S$870 2017 08/2024 Rivervale Walk 102 10 – 12 1,528 S$1.005M S$657 1998 07/2024 Compassvale Drive 216B 16 – 18 1,206 S$1M S$829 2017 04/2024 Compassvale Lane 205B 7 – 9 1,539 S$1M S$649 1999

What's especially interesting is how fast high-value sales are emerging in Sengkang. Just a year ago, in April 2024, Sengkang saw its very first million-dollar HDB resale. Fast forward 12 months, and there are now five transactions that have crossed the S$1 million mark.

Aside from the recent sale at Compassvale Ancilla, the other transactions came from Compassvale Mast, Rivervale Court, and Compassvale Place. All these developments are located within a 17-minute walk from Compassvale Ancilla, with Compassvale Place being the closest. This means they likely share some similar amenities and convenience levels.

Which of these projects are a better investment?: Compassvale Court, Compassvale Ancilla, Compassvale Place, and Rivervale Court

When looking at how these projects have performed over the past five years, CompassvaleMast leads with a price appreciation of 48.51 per cent, followed by Compassvale Ancilla at 46.41 per cent. On the other hand, Rivervale Court saw a much more modest growth of 24.21 per cent, while Compassvale Place came in the lowest at 22.23 per cent.

This trend might have something to do with the age of these projects. Rivervale Court and Compassvale Place are the oldest - at 27 and 26 years old respectively. In contrast, Compassvale Mast is the youngest at just 8 years old, while Compassvale Ancilla is only slightly older at 10 years. It appears that the average price appreciation aligns closely with the remaining lease balance, suggesting that newer projects are generally seeing stronger capital growth.

In fact, among the five million-dollar HDB resale transactions in Sengkang so far, Compassvale Mast is the only project with two sales at this price point - the rest had just one each. Both Compassvale Mast and Compassvale Ancilla also saw more units changing hands in the past five years compared to the others. However, Rivervale Court occasionally matched or even surpassed Compassvale Ancilla's transaction volumes in some years.

This higher volume of transactions for Compassvale Mast and Ancilla is understandable - buyers are often more inclined to invest in newer projects, though there are always exceptions. It's also no surprise then that Compassvale Mast commanded the highest average resale prices in 2024, at S$834K, followed by Compassvale Ancilla at S$768K, Rivervale Court at S$708K, and Compassvale Place at S$698K.

So, if you're eyeing potential investment opportunities in Sengkang, Compassvale Ancilla might be worth a closer look. It trails Compassvale Mast only slightly in price growth, is just two years older, but comes in at around S$66K cheaper on average - offering a more affordable entry point with nearly similar long-term potential.

Considering either of the towns? Let's Look at Serangoon vs Sengkang

To be fair, both estates have their strengths. But if you're looking at it from an investment lens, there are a few key factors that might help you decide.

Let's start with demand. Sengkang saw far more movement in the HDB resale market in 2025, with 2,151 units sold. In comparison, Serangoon saw just 446 units change hands. That's nearly five times more in Sengkang, which shows that there's solid demand and liquidity in this estate - something investors typically look for when considering future exit strategies.

Now, in terms of high-value transactions, Serangoon has recorded around 86 million-dollar HDB resale flats, while Sengkang has only 5. This is expected, though. Serangoon is a mature estate with well-established amenities, older HDB blocks with larger layouts, and stronger centrality - all factors that often drive higher prices. On the other hand, Sengkang is still considered a non-mature estate, which means there's more room for transformation and growth.

That's not to say Serangoon's prices have peaked. In fact, the most recent high of S$1.268 million might not even hold for long - another unit in the same block has already surfaced on 99.co, listed at S$1.28 million. This points to continued demand and price pressure in the area.

Still, for those with an eye on long-term capital appreciation, Sengkang might present a better opportunity. The overall price gap between the two towns in 2025 sits at around 8.99 per cent, but what's impressive is how both areas have grown. Serangoon's prices appreciated by 43.68 per cent, while Sengkang saw a similar 43.01 per cent increase - not far off at all.

Here's the thing: Sengkang offers more affordable entry prices, yet the pace of growth shows it's not lagging when it comes to appreciation. That makes it especially appealing to younger investors or first-time buyers looking to build equity over time. Plus, with future developments in the pipeline and growing connectivity, Sengkang's potential is far from tapped out.

In short, if you value established amenities and are prepared to pay a premium for maturity, Serangoon is still a great option. But if you're focused on future upside with a lower starting price, Sengkang stands out as a compelling investment choice - one that could pay off well as the estate continues to develop.

