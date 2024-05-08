Sengkang could get 10,000 more homes in new housing development

A new development project is planned to be built in Fernvale North, Sengkang, Singapore. The site is next to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and spans 18.9 hectares. We can expect anything between 8,000 and 12,000 residential units to be developed.

Overview of the proposed development

The new site in Fernvale North is next to major arteries such as the TPE and the upcoming Sengkang West Drive, covering an area of approximately 35 football fields. Its strategic location makes it easily accessible and convenient, positioning it to become a significant residential hub.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) master plan amendments, this site has the potential to accommodate a variety of housing options. This includes Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, condominiums, and executive condos, aiming to cater to diverse resident needs and reflecting the varied lifestyles of Singapore's population.

Development features and amenities

The proposed plan includes several amenities such as parks, a health and medical facility, and a place of worship to provide a balanced lifestyle. The project also aims to improve connectivity by introducing the Seletar Link Flyover, which opened in January, and the upcoming Sengkang West Drive.

Additionally, the proximity to Thanggam and Kupang LRT stations will enhance public transport links, making commuting smoother and more efficient.

Strategic importance of the development

This residential development is located strategically to provide convenient living options for the workforce in nearby growth areas such as the Punggol Digital District and Seletar Aerospace Park. The undeveloped industrial enclave on Seletar West Road, about 2 km from the site, is expected to become a significant commercial and industrial hub.

This residential development is poised to provide the necessary support and community for this future growth.

Community impact and demand

There is currently a high demand for housing in Sengkang due to the lack of new BTO projects launched since 2019. This has led many residents to look for suitable housing options, either by upgrading to private housing or finding options near family members.

According to local MP Gan Thiam Poh, the development of new housing options in the area is driven by the community's needs, which range from young couples wanting to live near their parents, to growing families requiring larger living spaces.

Conclusion

The development in Sengkang is a significant step towards urban growth and planning, catering to the housing, lifestyle, work, and community needs of the residents. Such projects play a crucial role in shaping Singapore's urban landscape as the country continues to develop.

This article was first published in 99.co.