Senior-friendly staycation venues in Singapore and all the latest deals

Do you find yourself worrying about your older family members when you decide to go on vacation?

Not sure if you can include your seniors on a holiday when they might have movement difficulties or multiple health conditions?

Or do you simply want to find some place where the whole family can relax and unwind in Singapore? Don't worry!

There are hotels in Singapore which have senior-friendly facilities so that everyone, both the young and the young at heart, can have a blast.

In this article, we will be introducing 12 of these senior-friendly staycation venues and eligible promotions that you can choose from for your future staycation plans.

Prices are estimated based on the average duration of a weekend staycation, namely three days and three nights (assuming guests check in on a Friday and check out on a Monday).

Andaz Singapore

PHOTO: Hyatt.com

Andaz Singapore is a hotel in an accessible location downtown near the Bugis MRT station.

It boasts spacious rooms that provide plenty of room for people on wheelchairs to move around.

Each room can fit at least two adults and one child below the age of 12, with room sizes ranging from 76 sqm for the Studio Suite King to the 188 sqm Presidential Suite.

As Andaz is part of the Hyatt chain of hotels, you can enjoy a 10 per cent discount if you are a Hyatt World member when you book standard or premium rooms at participating hotels.

Until Dec 22, 2021 you can also be eligible for a 20 per cent discount on selected dining outlets and 15 per cent off in-house laundry services under the Long Stay Rate.

To receive these discounts, you need to book a stay of at least 10 days in Andaz. Prices are around $404 for two adults.

Address: 5 Fraser Street Singapore 189354

Four Seasons Hotel@Orchard

PHOTO: fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Hotel has elderly-friendly and accessible suites on the sixth floor.

Bathrooms also have showers designed to be accessible to wheelchair users as well as grip bars to prevent elderly users from slipping and falling inside the bathroom when the floor is wet.

Four Seasons Hotel even offers a hypoallergenic room to provide a more comfortable experience for people with eczema or multiple allergies, complete with a portable air purifier and allergy-friendly walls.

Multilingual concierge staff are also available to cater to seniors who speak languages other than English.

With Four Season Hotel's Surprise Staycation Package, you can treat your family members to daily breakfast and a three-course dinner for two at the deluxe One-Ninety Restaurant.

This offer is only available from Sunday to Thursday nights every week from Oct 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Prices range from $332 to $422 for two adults.

Address: 190 Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248646

Grand Hyatt Hotel

PHOTO: Hyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Hotel is one of Singapore's most premium hotels and has built-in features to create a comfortable experience for older guests.

Levels five and six of the Grand Hyatt Hotel feature accessible guestrooms equipped with grab bars for seniors to move around easily.

There is a ramp leading up to the lift lobby which allows guests using wheelchairs to enter the hotel without requiring much assistance.

The hotel's elevators and three restaurants are also designed for wheelchair users. You can even request a wheelchair from the concierge.

Nevertheless, you should call the hotel ahead of time to inform them that you require wheelchair-user friendly seats at any of the restaurants.

As Grand Hyatt like Andaz is part of the Hyatt chain of hotels, similar promotions apply for World of Hyatt members. You might also be eligible to double your World of Hyatt membership points on certain days.

Check with the hotel you wish to book a room with to see if you are eligible for a higher rate on the dates of your intended visit. Prices range from $375 to $377 for two adults.

Address: 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211

Marina Bay Sands Hotel

PHOTO: marinabaysands.com

Befitting their status as one of Singapore's most deluxe hotels, the Marina Bay Sands Hotel is one of the best choices if you're looking for accessible hotels for your senior family members.

Their accessible suites can be found across different price tiers to cater to different budgets.

Their distinctive infinity pool is also wheelchair-accessible so that seniors who might need to use wheelchairs can also enjoy this distinctive attraction.

The Sandsational Staycation deal offered by the Marina Bay Sands Hotel will also help you to make the best of your staycation by enjoying a tailor-made experience.

If you book a stay by Dec 1, 2021, you can enjoy deals like a complimentary room upgrade, afternoon tea and guaranteed access to the Infinity Pool and SkyPark Observation Deck.

The eligible period for stays for this package ends on Jan 15, 2022. Prices range from $548 to $692 for two adults.

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Park Hotel Alexandra

PHOTO: parkhotelgroup.com

Part of the Park Royal hotel chain in Singapore, Park Hotel Alexandra has wheelchair-user friendly rooms that guests can make reservations for in advance.

These rooms have grab bars in the bathroom and a lower bed for older people who might have difficulty transferring to and from a bed.

Other senior-friendly facilities in these rooms include roll-in showers stalls, wider bedroom and bathroom doors to accommodate wheelchair users, and an emergency call button for seniors who might need urgent assistance inside the room.

The guest lifts next to these rooms are also specially designed for wheelchair users. Prices range from $480 to $1080 for two adults.

Address: 323 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159972

Park Royal on Pickering Hotel

Park Royal on Pickering is another good choice for a senior-friendly hotel for a staycation.

There is lift access on every floor of the hotel, which means that seniors using wheelchairs wouldn't have to worry about booking a room on a floor which they cannot access. There is a ramp from the driveway to the hotel entrance.

Guestrooms and restrooms have also been designed to be easy for seniors with movement difficulties to use. Your senior family members don't have to worry about getting around their rooms or the hotel with these facilities in place.

You and your senior can have a soothing time at your staycation with Park Royal on Pickering's Tea-cation Relaxation package.

The package lets you enjoy a picnic at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay complete with an afternoon tea set featuring vegetables harvested from the hotel's urban farm.

Furthermore, if you are a Pan Pacific DISCOVERY member you can enjoy an additional 10 per cent off room rates. This promotion is valid for bookings made until Dec 31, 2021, for stays that end by March 31, 2022. Prices range from $344 to $463 for two adults.

Address: 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289

Ritz-Carlton Singapore

PHOTO: ritzcarlton.com

Ritz-Carlton Singapore features accessible guestrooms with 32-inch openings to give plenty of room for seniors using wheelchairs to move in and out.

Self-opening elevators and ramps at the entryway to areas like the registration desk, fitness centre and restaurants to ensure seniors can get around different parts of the hotel easily.

Black-out electrical roller blinds are also available which would be helpful for seniors with advanced dementia who would respond strongly to environmental stimuli like bright lights.

Ritz-Carlton also features packages that let younger members of the family have a blast. With the Ritz Kids Night Safari package, children can enjoy a special Ritz Kids Night Safari sleeping tent.

The Game Night package, valid through Dec 28, 2021, lets you enjoy a bespoke Monopoly game while experiencing a virtual augmented reality (AR) hotel tour and Future World Exhibition tickets to the ArtScience Museum. These offers range from $530 to $560 a night.

Address: 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799

Shangri La's Rasa Sentosa Resort

Shangri La's Rasa Sentosa Resort has Accessible Hotel Rooms on its third and eighth floors. Each of their accessible rooms has a lower bed than usual to make it easier for people in wheelchairs to get onto the bed and roll-in shower and toilet facilities.

Should there be a need, a house doctor is also available on call so you and your senior relative can have a staycation with peace of mind.

This hotel offers a whole range of packages for you and your family to enjoy from the luxury of its unique beachside location.

The Rasa Family Fun package in particular allows you to enjoy daily breakfast and dinner at Silver Shell Cafe as a group of two adults and two children, as well as an additional sofa bed for certain room categories.

Choose this package for a relaxing staycation with maximised comfort. Packages range from $340 to $600 a night for two adults.

Address: 101 Siloso Road, Singapore 098970

Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Sofitel Singapore City Centre is nestled in downtown Tanjong Pagar, which makes it a location that's easy to get to no matter which part of the island you stay in.

Grab bars are installed in the washrooms and emergency pull cords are installed in the bathroom to call for assistance in a pinch. The doors to rooms are wide enough for wheelchairs to be rolled in.

There also are parking spaces for wheelchair users for seniors who might want to drive to the hotel.

Address: 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885

St Regis Singapore

PHOTO: marriott.com

St Regis Singapore is equipped with many facilities to make your senior's stay as pleasant as possible.

The concierge desk, fitness centre, pool and spa are all accessible via public wheelchair-friendly routes from the main entrance. Braille and tactile signage are available throughout the hotel for seniors who have lowered vision.

For seniors who are driving to the hotel, self-parking facilities are available. You can also let the hotel know in advance to book accessible transportation if you don't have a convenient way of travelling with your senior to the hotel.

St Regis' Family Getaway package lets you enjoy a staycation for up to two adults and two children with complimentary breakfast, $100 worth of hotel credits a day and late checkout at 4pm.

You could also sign up for an epicurean breakfast at the Brasserie Le Saveurs restaurant with the Stay for Breakfast package, complete with complimentary overnight parking and wireless Internet service.

Both offers close at the end of December. Prices range from $381 to $471 for two adults.

Address: 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore

The Fullerton Singapore

PHOTO: Fullerton Hotel

The main entrance of The Fullerton Singapore does not have steps, making it easier for seniors with movement difficulties to make their way up to the hotel.

A stairlift at the side entrance is available to take seniors using wheelchairs to the reception desk.

There are also handrails built into each of the hotel's elevators. Furthermore, call bells are installed in the bathrooms in each room.

Two people can unwind over the weekend with Fullerton Singapore's Staycation by the Bay package.

Enjoy daily breakfast, $120 of food and beverage credits and complimentary premium room amenities like special face masks and hand sanitiser.

You can also place reservations to have a 60-minute ride around the city in a Rolls-Royce limousine for around $642. Prices for this package start from $408.

Address: 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178

York Hotel

York Hotel has upgraded its facilities to be more accessible. The hotel has committed to barrier-free access to allow people who have difficulties moving around to navigate easily.

The Scotts Road entrance has a ramp leading up from the driveway and a lift that is specially designed for seniors and wheelchair users. Grab bars are also mounted on the walls of bathrooms and are available next to the toilets.

Make an escapade to the city with York Hotel's Rediscover York Package. With this package, you and your senior(s) are entitled to breakfast for two at the White Rose Cafe, a welcome fruit platter and drinks upon arrival and a 20 per cent discount off nail services at the hotel's own Namaste Nail Spa.

This package is available from just $210 a night.

Address: 21 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228516

Conclusion

Spending quality time and relaxation with family and loved ones need not require a plane ticket nor long hour drives, you can spend it right around the corner, in the middle of the city.

However, one should consider the one that provides not just luxury but also both what you and your loved ones need.

This article was first published in Homage.