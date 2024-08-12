Sentosa after dark: 15 things to do, from family-friendly adventures to exciting bars and activities for an unforgettable night out

You're probably already familiar with all the things you can do for a fun day out at Sentosa - from chilling out at beach clubs to exploring its famous attractions.

But what about Sentosa after dark?

Come Aug 16, the island will be transforming into a vibrant night-time destination with a plethora of activities. Whether you're looking for kid-friendly activities or an exciting night out with your friends, Sentosa has something for everyone.

Read on to discover all the exciting things you can do at Sentosa after the sun sets!

For wholesome family fun

Eat your heart out at Savour Park Sentosa

Billed as Singapore's largest food truck festival, Savour Park Sentosa is an event you won't want to miss. Along with mouthwatering bites (follow @savourparksg on Instagram for the latest updates), you can also enjoy fun fringe activities such as an outdoor cinema. Plus, your furry pals are welcome too!

Happening for two weekends from Sept 13 - 15 and Sept 20 - 22, 3pm to 10pm at Palawan Green, Sentosa.

Shop the Festive Market

Head to Palawan Green on the first weekend of every month for the pedestrian-friendly Festive Market. Here, you'll find a wide range of products, from handmade crafts and pet accessories to delicious food and drinks. There's also plenty of space for the kiddos to run, bike, or skate.

Be entertained by street performances

Here's another reason to visit Sentosa on weekend nights: street entertainment! Enjoy live music, magicians, and roving performers that will captivate both the young and young at heart. Performers for this weekend include music acts such as Jeff Ng, popularly known as the 'Cathay busker', and Lyla Ng, the 11-year-old Singaporean musician who has been taking social media by storm.

Try the Night Luge

Think you've experienced all the thrills the luge has to offer? Think again! Now you can race down the slopes with dazzling lights and exhilarating music with Night Luge, taking place every Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are priced at $36 for three rides.

Get your tickets here.

Catch the fireworks at Wings of Time

Experience the magic of Wings of Time, Sentosa's award-winning multi-sensory night show. Now with upgraded pyrotechnics, this dazzling spectacle happens twice a night at 7.40PM and 8.40PM at Beach Station. Tickets are priced at $19 each.

Looking for a bite to eat? Check out the Sundown Saver Deals, which offer a ticket to Wings of Time plus a meal at discounted rates:

Wings of Time (Standard), 8.40pm

Chicken Taco or Chicken Hotdog

Soft Drink $15/pax

(U.P. $27/pax) Wings of Time (Standard), 8.40pm

1 main and 1 drink from Good Old Days Food Court $24/pax

(U.P. $36.80/pax)

Get your tickets here.

Play minigolf by the beach

Can't get enough of minigolf? Then be sure to head down to UltraGolf - Singapore's only beachside minigolf experience, now with extended operating hours till 10pm on the third Friday and Saturday of each month.

Located at The Palawan @ Sentosa, this 18-hole course caters to everyone - from amateurs to seasoned pros. And yes, that includes kids who are trying minigolf for the first time!

Tickets are priced at $18 for children aged three to 12 years old and $22 for adults. There's an ongoing promotion where you can buy a second ticket at 50 per cent off, or buy three tickets and get one free. Terms and conditions apply.

Get your tickets here.

Have dinner at Gin Khao Bistro

For a family-friendly dining experience, head to Gin Khao Bistro. Located along Quayside Isle, this relaxed restaurant serves up your favourite Thai dishes alongside a picturesque marina view. Their all-new menu boasts exciting new items such as prawn in a blanket, grilled pork neck and chicken satay. And according to reviews, the kids' menu is also a hit.

Gin Khao Bistro is at #01-12, Quayside Isle.

For a romantic date night

Catch a movie by the beach

Take movie nights to the next level with Movies by the Beach, happening every first weekend of the month at Palawan Green. After all, there's nothing more enchanting than watching a film under the stars, accompanied by the gentle sounds of beach waves. Best of all, it's free! All you need is a picnic mat or blanket and some snacks for an unforgettable date night.

Find movie listings and showtimes here.

Be charmed by romantic dining experiences

With its dreamy floral decor, Wildseed Bar & Grill offers an idyllic setting for a romantic date night. Delight in their signature cocktails ($18 each), crafted with a garden-to-glass approach. Try the rum-based Kueh Salat cocktail, or the Cheng Tng cocktail featuring bourbon-infused longan.

Looking for more reasons to visit? Happy hour happens daily from 5pm to 8pm, plus there'll be a live grill station every Friday and Saturday, starting at 5pm. There's also live music happening nightly from 7pm to 10pm.

For mesmerising sea views, try Panamericana, Singapore's only clifftop restaurant. Savour farm-to-fire cuisine with a menu featuring succulent grilled and roasted meats and seafood, infused with flavours from North, Central, and South America.

What's a romantic date night without a great bottle of wine? From 5pm to 10pm daily, enjoy 50 per cent off bottled wines when you order a steak off the specials menu. Terms and conditions apply.

Last but not least, if your date is a big fan of Mediterranean cuisine, then be sure to make a reservation at Blu Kouzina. Conveniently located on Palawan Beach, the restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from all the exciting activities and attractions.

Dive into menu highlights like the Feta Saganaki ($23.80), perfectly grilled and succulent Calamari ($48.80), and the delightful dips platter served with both grilled and crispy pita bread. All this comes with the added bonus of soothing sea views - it doesn't get more romantic than that!

Wildseed Bar & Grill is at 6 Imbiah Road, 1-Flowerhill.

Panamericana is at 27 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa Golf Club.

Blu Kouzina is at 58 Palawan Beach Walk.

For thrill-seekers of all ages

Try bungee jumping at night

Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett is now open at night too, and with that comes the exciting new Night Bungy experience. Daredevils looking for your next adrenaline rush, this is your chance to try bungee jumping under the stars.

That's not all - other exhilarating attractions include the Skybridge, a 40m walkway with see-through sections, and the Giant Swing, which reaches speeds of up to 120km/h.

For a limited time only, you can try the Bungy Jump at $59 per person (U.P. $169), the Bungy Tandem at $139 per pair (U.P. $349), and the Giant Swing at $39 per person (U.P. $69). Terms and conditions apply.

Get your tickets here.

Fly across the treetops

For an adventure with breathtaking views, try MegaZip, Southeast Asia's steepest zip line. Launching from 75m above the ground, you'll soar 450m at speeds of up to 60km/h. The zip line starts amidst the treetops at Imbiah Hill and finishes at Siloso Beach, offering stunning vistas of both the sea and the jungle. We hear it's especially magical at night!

The MegaZip starts at $66 for a single ride.

Get your tickets here.

For party animals

Eat, drink, and be merry at Singapore's only floating bar

Boaters' Bar is a must-visit for anyone looking to unwind in style. Nestled right in the heart of Sentosa Cove, this floating bar is the perfect hideaway for great company and good vibes.

House pours and half-pints of beer are at $8 all evening, complemented by a mouthwatering menu of delicious bar bites and creative modern tapas. With lively tunes and stunning views of luxurious yachts all around, it's the perfect setting for a tipple or two.

Boaters' Bar is at #01-01, 11 Cove Drive, Sentosa Cove.

Fuel the fun with +Twelve

Kick off your late-night revelries with +Twelve, an adults-only beach club that promises great cocktails, beats, and vibes. We highly-recommend booking one of the twelve terraced cabanas, where you'll enjoy a private plunge pool, a daybed, and epic views of the beach.

The food here has also garnered rave reviews, with menu highlights including Wagyu Satay ($35), Homemade Fresh Truffle Paste & Parmesan Skin On Fries ($18), and the Sashimi Platter ($35). You also won't want to miss out on +Twelve's TGIF themed nights, which feature complimentary welcome drinks and 1-for-1 house pour spirits. The best-dressed guests will also stand a chance to win two bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne. For more details about +Twelve TGIF, click here.

+Twelve is at 54 Palawan Beach Walk.

Catch Rain, Jay Park, Jessi and more K-acts at WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024

Mark your calendars for Aug 24 and 25, because the legendary Waterbomb Festival from South Korea is splashing its way to Sentosa! This high-energy summer festival features electrifying live performances paired with exciting water games, creating an epic seven-hour non-stop party that you won't want to miss. The incredible lineup of artistes includes Rain, Jay Park, Jessi, Sandara Park, CL, Loco, BamBam, Bibi, and more.

Get your tickets here and keep a lookout for a giveaway happening on Instagram at @viusg very soon!

Dance the night away at your favourite beach clubs

Raring for some late-night fun? Head over to Siloso Beach Walk on the final weekend of every month, where Ola Beach Club, Rumours Beach Club, Sand Bar and Tipsy Unicorn will keep the vibes going strong until 2am. And it's not just about extended hours; merrymakers can expect lively street party elements along the beach walk for an epic night out.

Getting there and special island rewards

Traveling to and from Sentosa is a breeze with ride-hailing apps like Gojek. From now till Oct 31, you can snag a $5 voucher when you book a Gojek to or from Sentosa with the promo code <NIGHTMODE>. This promo code is valid from 5pm till 4am, and is limited to 1,000 redemptions per month. Other terms and conditions apply.

Make the most of your visit by downloading the MySentosa app. Sign up for an Islander membership to start collecting points, and for a limited time, you can redeem a $5 voucher to spend at any participating outlet for just 200 Islander points (U.P. 400 Islander points).

And here's a sweet deal for Mastercard users: spend a minimum of $30 on a single receipt at participating outlets and redeem a free Magnum ice cream! Head to the FUN Shop @ Central Beach Bazaar or Sentosa Shop @ Sensoryscape to claim your treat. Offer is valid till Oct 20, terms and conditions apply.

To stay updated on all the exciting happenings at Sentosa after dark, click here.

