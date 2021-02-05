Sentosa beach clubs : 2021 promotions and prices

Need an escape? Here are seven Sentosa beach clubs and bars for every taste and budget.

We may have once taken it for granted, but these days, Sentosa is the closest thing we have to an exotic escape. And it doesn’t cost too much to make your way to the paradise island.

With its pristine beaches and tranquil waters, the resort island feels like a foreign country to those desperate for an escape – especially if you throw back enough drinks while digging your toes in the sand.

If you’re looking to soothe your travel-starved soul, try parching your literal and figurative thirst at these seven Sentosa beach clubs.

Beach Club Location & Getting there Promotions Expect to spend Bikini Bar 50 Siloso Beach Walk Make your way to Beach Station, then walk towards Siloso Beach for 3 minutes. Monster Energy Loco Paradise cocktail @ $12 2 Bottles of Asahi Super Dry @ $14 5 Cans of Asahi Super Dry @ $40 Bar bites and snacks: $10 to $14 Drinks: $11 to $26 Bottles: From $68 Coastes 50 Siloso Beach Walk Make your way to Beach Station, then walk towards Siloso Beach to reach Coastes. BEER PROMOS Kronenbourg 1664 Lager Jug @ $28 Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc Jug @ $32 Carlsberg Smooth Bucket @ $36 (5 Bottles) WINE & CHAMPAGNE PROMOS Selected House Wines @ $48/Btl, $88/2 Btls Laurent-Perrier Rosé @ $135/Btl, $240/2 Btls MASTERCARD PROMO Complimentary dessert of the day with $50 spent on a single receipt Breakfast and bar bites: $10 to $18 Salads, sandwiches, burgers and tacos: $14 to $26 Pizza, pasta and seafood: $18 to $30Beer: $14 to $18 Cocktails and wine: $15 to $17Others (non-alcoholic): From $4 FOC Sentosa 110 Tanjong Beach Walk From Beach Station, transfer to Sentosa Beach Shuttle and alight at Tanjong Beach. SPIRITS PROMOS MOM Gin @ $18 (gls)/$188 (btl) Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla @ $18 (gls)/$188 (btl) Onabrak Single Malt Gin @ $20 (gls)/$208 (btl) The Botanist @ $20 (gls)/$208 (btl) WINE & CHAMPAGNE PROMOS Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne @ $248 (2 btls) Minuty M Magnum (1.5L) Rosé Wine @ $195 BEER PROMOS@ $12/btl, $55 for 6 btls Tiger Crystal- Staropramen Lager- Kronenbourg 1664 Lager Starters, tapas and beach bites: $12 to $30 BBQ and paella: $18 to $38 Beach platters: From $78 Cocktails: $19 to $25Spirits: From $18 Coffee, tea, soft drinks, juices and mocktails: From $4 Daybeds: Min spend of $100 (weekdays) or $150 (weekends/PH) required. Max 8 pax for 3 hours. Ola Beach Club 46 Siloso Beach Walk From Beach Station, walk down the beach to Ola Beach Club. Alternatively, transfer to Beach Shuttle and alight at Bikini Bar station. – NA Starters and bar bites: $10 to $35 Mains, pizzas and burgers: $18 to $25 Hawaiian Plated lunch: $32 Beer: $12 to $18 Wine, champagne and spirits: $12 to $15 Cocktails: $16 to $20Others (non-alcoholic): From $3.50 Sunbeds:Min F&B spends apply on Sat/Sun/PH Single @ $50 for 4 hours- Double @ $100 for 4 hours

Bar Lounge Sofa @ $250 for 4 hours (max 5 pax) Rumours Beach Club 40 Siloso Beach Walk From Beach Station, transfer to Beach Shuttle and alight at Opp Siloso Beach Resort. Various bottle packages from $370. Details here. Starters: $13 to $24 Pasta, pizza and mains: $13 to $28 Jimbaran Bali BBQ: From $30 Desserts: $13 to $19 Tanjong Beach Club 120 Tanjong Beach Walk From Beach Station, transfer to Beach Shuttle and alight at Tanjong Beach. Party Cheers @ $350 Corona Beer x 10 btls Choice of premium spirits (700ml) x 1 btl Toast to Coast @ $580- Corona Beer x 10 btls- Choice of premium spirits (700ml) x 1 btl- Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV (750ml) x 2 btl All or Nothing @$990- Corona Beer x 30 btls- Choice of premium spirits (700ml) x 2 btl- Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV (750ml) x 3 btl Salad and bar bites: $18 to $28 Brunch: $16 to $24Entrees: $28 to $39 Tanjong Seafood Platter: $148 Cote de Beouf: $160 Wine, spirits and cocktails: $18 to $24 Champagne: From $150 (btl) Beer and cider: $15 to $17 Others (non-alcoholic): From $5 Sand Bar 52 – 54 Siloso Beach Walk From Beach Station, transfer to Beach Shuttle and alight at Bikini Bar station. – NA Salad, sandwiches and beach bites: $10 to $18 Burgers and tacos: $16 to $26 Pizza, pasta and seafood: $18 to $32Beer, cider, wine and house pours: $10 to $16 Cocktails: $16 to $17Champagne: From $125 (btl) Others (non-alcoholic): From $4

1. Bikini Bar

Address: 50 Siloso Beach Walk

Opening hours: 2pm – 10pm daily

Contact:

Atmosphere: Vibrant, young, fun

Bikini Bar’s bright colours, upbeat vibes and beach-beautiful crowd will be familiar to anyone who’ve spent time immersed in the vibrant beachside living of Bali.

While the influence is undeniable, this Siloso Beach club nevertheless serves up its own unique blend of island chill, beach games and gorgeous seafront views.

The food menu consists mainly of bar bites rather than proper meals, so don’t come here expecting a gastronomic revelation (although, we hear the satay is quite good).

The bar is the real star here. Take your pick of mass-market favourite beers, ciders, shots, and house pours. There are also a few classic cocktails, in case you need an excuse to strike up a conversation with the hottie at the next table.

2. Coastes

Address: 50 Siloso Beach Walk

Opening hours: 9am – 10pm daily

Contact:

Tel: +65 6631 8938

Email: info@coastes.com

Web: https://www.coastes.com/

Atmosphere: Family and pet friendly, casual, relaxed

A beach club for all in the family – yes, even the family dog – to enjoy, look no further than Coastes. Enjoying a prime spot on the popular Siloso Beach near the shallow lagoon, this beach club is a popular choice for family outings.

Children and pets can play in the clean sand and the shallow waters nearby, while adults kick back with a beer or two.

Coastes’ menu is thoughtfully curated to include family-friendly choices such as pancakes, suitable for both adults and children. Drinks wise, the beach club keeps things breezy with light options such as frozen cocktails, sparkling wines and bottled beers.

3. FOC Sentosa

Address: 110 Tanjong Beach Walk

Opening hours: Wed to Sun, 11am – 10.30pm

Contact:

Tel: +65 6100 1102

Email: reservations@focsentosa.com

Web: https://focsentosa.com/

Atmosphere: Laidback, idyllic, Mediterranean

If you’re hankering for a little slice of Barcelona’s world-famous beach culture, you’ll love FOC Sentosa. Known for its chill, laidback vibes – thanks to its location on the east end of tranquil Palawan Beach – FOC offers a Mediterranean-style getaway for harried souls seeking relief from the city.

The menu here, designed by Michellin Star Chef Nandu Jubany, offers up a winning selection of Spanish tapas and other popular dishes, including hearty paellas that can serve up to four pax.

The Spanish theme carries on through the drinks selection, which is headlined by a selection of Mediterranean spirits, served Spanish style in balloon glasses.

Daybeds are also available when you spend at least $100 on weekdays ($150 on weekends) on food and beverages, for up to eight pax and a maximum of three hours.

4. Ola Beach Club

Address: 46 Siloso Beach Walk

Opening hours: Weekdays, 11am – 8pm (10pm on Fri), Weekends & PH, 9am – 9pm (10pm on PH)

Contact:

Tel: +65 6250 6978 / 8189 6601

Email: aloha@olabeachclub.com

Web: https://www.olabeachclub.com

Atmosphere: Casual, relaxed, Hawaiian

A beach club in every sense of the word, Ola Beach Club serves up beachside recreation and fun with a side of DJ-spun music and a generous dollop of water sports.

Further cementing the theme is the Hawaii-inspired food and drink menu, starring native staples like Huli Huli Chicken and Kalua Pork Pizza.

For an authentic Hawaiian experience, opt for the Hawaiian Plated Lunch which comes with two sides and your choice of main. Then, finish up with your favourite cocktail, served in a mug resembling tiki-torches.

If you spend at least $50 on food and drinks, you’ll be entitled to book a single-size sunbed for up to four hours ($100 will get you a double sunbed). For larger parties of up to five people, go for the Bar Lounge Sofa, which is all yours for four hours (minimum spend of $250).

5. Rumours Beach Club

Address: 40 Siloso Beach Walk

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Contact:

Tel: +65 6970 0625

Email: info@rumours.com.sg

Web: http://www.rumours.com.sg/rumours-beach-club.html

Atmosphere: Party, contemporary, social

With three swimming pools, various themed areas and gorgeous sea views, Rumours Beach Club is made for beachgoers who like to mingle and party. It even has its own playlist on Spotify! (Rumours Sentosa #1, if anyone’s interested to have a listen.)

The menu here is split between casual staples like pizza, pasta and burgers, and Indonesian BBQ like satay, squid and river prawns. If you can’t decide on a main, just go for the Seafood Platter for a mixed grill of lobster, squid, prawn, fish and more, accompanied by an assortment of traditional sambal.

Beyond its food, Rumours is perhaps better known for its party-ready drinks package featuring premium spirits paired with four to six litres of popular mixers and soft drinks. And nope, there’s no beer or cider to hide behind here, so you’d better bring your A game.

6. Tanjong Beach Club

Address: 120 Tanjong Beach Walk

Opening hours: Weekdays, 10am-8pm, Weekends & PH: 9am- 8pm

Contact:

Tel: +65 9750 5323

Email: book@tanjongbeachclub.com

Web: https://www.tanjongbeachclub.com

Atmosphere: Lively, family and pet friendly, wine & dine

One of the originals and still hugely sought-after, Tanjong Beach Club’s enduring popularity stems from its lively, family-friendly atmosphere paired with a focus on beachfront wine and dine experiences.

The food menu stretches from downtown bar staples like fresh oysters, Atlantic prawns and calamari, to entrees plucked from fine dining like lobster rolls and fancy French-style bone-in ribeye steaks.

Drinks wise, Tanjong Beach Club caters to more discerning palates with premium labels and top-shelf fare. Those seeking to seriously party should check out the drinks package, containing Corona Beer, Perrier-Jouët Champagne and your choice of premium liquor in varying combinations.

7. Sand Bar

Address: 52 – 54 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa Singapore

Opening hours: Sat, Sun & PH, 2pm – 10pm

Contact:

Tel: +65 6631 8938

Email: reservations@sandbar.sg

Web: https://sandbar.sg

Atmosphere: Cozy, contemporary, picturesque

Having undergone a refurbishment in 2019, the refreshed Sand Bar is the place to go for cozy, contemporary vibes, coupled with some of the best panoramic views on the island.

At its tucked-away location on the edge of Sentosa, the Sand Bar’s open kitchen serves up contemporary Western grub and a drink manu populated with crowd-pleasers. This makes it the perfect hideaway to watch the world go by, cocktail in hand.

Adding to the charm are the prices here, which are relatively wallet-friendly compared to some other beach clubs on the list.

Beach clubs in the time of Covid-19

With their refreshing island vibes, Sentosa’s beach clubs and seaside bars offer a great way to escape our dreary travel-starved reality. Surrounded by alcohol and good cheer, it can be easy to forget that the pandemic remains a very real and immediate danger.

When visiting, be sure to keep the following tips in mind.

Book if you can, be early if you can’t

Many beach clubs are no longer taking reservations, or have drastically reduced their available slots. They are also likely to be operating at reduced capacity, which means fewer than usual seats and tables.

If you’re able to secure a reservation, make sure you are on time for your appointment. Otherwise, you might risk losing your slot if you fail to arrive within the grace period.

If reservations aren’t possible, try to arrive as early as you can. That way, you can increase your chances of getting a table before the club fills up.

Keep groups to eight pax, and do not intermingle

Despite numerous complaints and arrests, it seems some are still ignoring the rules on maximum group size and intermingling.

Seriously, it’s not worth risking a fine and having your name reported in the papers. Be sure to keep the size of your group to a maximum of eight.

if you happen to run into someone you know, resist the urge to run up to them. Instead maintain your distance and wave from afar. Or, just send a text.

Stay masked as much as possible, and keep your volume down

Taking a break between pitchers of Pina Coladas? Make sure to put your mask on. Also, when chatting or laughing with your friends, try to keep it down.

The louder you are, the more forcefully you are expelling saliva droplets, which means more germs are being spread.

Go contactless for added safety

Instead of digging for cash with sand-crusted fingers, consider using a credit card, smartphone or smartwatch to make contactless payments for your drinks and snacks.

Not only are digital payments faster and more convenient, they also help reduce potential Covid-19 transmission from hand-to-hand cash exchange.

In addition, going cashless also means not having to worry about lost cash, or having to deal with wet, sticky change from the bar.

And don’t forget the perks, such as cashback of up to 8 per cent when you pay with the UOB YOLO card.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.