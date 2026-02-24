Muscle up: Siloso Beach to transform into fitness playground for Sentosa Beach fest

Sports and fitness enthusiasts, here's an upcoming event that may pique your interest.

From March 14 to 22, Sentosa Beach Fest will make its debut at Siloso Beach, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced on Monday (Feb 23).

The first‑of‑its‑kind beach fitness festival will feature various experiences for guests of all fitness levels, including adrenaline‑fuelled challenges, international athlete‑led programmes, as well as high‑energy beach sports.

"With Sentosa Beach Fest, we will create a first-in-Singapore day-to-night beach experience where fitness elites can challenge themselves and compete against each other through customised beach obstacle courses and calisthenics gyms," said Michael Ma, SDC's assistant chief executive (Business & Digital Technology Group).

Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy their favourite sports in a beachfront environment, while beginners can learn new skills from experts, he added.

Apart from sports, visitors can party at the beach and indulge in a variety of food and drinks.

Five immersive zones

Showdown

The highlight of the event is Showdown at the Ninja Challenge Arena, a beachfront obstacle course designed by obstacle training and calisthenics gym Ninja Lab.

Here, participants can compete in beginner-friendly and expert challenge formats, Ninja Z and Ninja X, respectively.

Ninja Z, which has nine obstacles, is an experience suitable for first-timers and families. Ticket prices range from $25 to $82, depending on the number of participants and include $5 to $10 food vouchers.

Athletes keen on higher intensity can opt for Ninja X, which features 12 obstacles on a challenging sand terrain that strips away all advantages. Ticket prices range from $30 to $90, depending on the number of participants and include $5 to $10 food vouchers.

The experience culminates in an after-dark chase called Ninja Shadow Tag, where participants race through the Ninja X course with live "ninjas" patrolling the dungeon. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for students below the age of 16, and come with a $5 food voucher.

Visitors can also look forward to a calisthenics gym and workshop by Defy Gravity, or take part in Gravity101 clinics conducted by instructors and use specialised beach equipment at the Cali-Gym.

Tickets for Gravity101 clinics go for $32 (single session) and $47 for two sessions that can be split across two days. Tickets for Cali-Gym are priced at $10 for weekdays and $12 for weekends, with each session lasting an hour.



Lastly, there is the intense Battle Rope Challenge.

Guests can test their endurance levels and compete across age, gender and team categories (Open/Masters, Men/Females, Singles/Doubles/Team Relay). Winners of each of the eight categories can walk away with cash prizes of $1,000. Tickets go for $22 per person.

Stadium

At the Stadium, a series of public courts will host various beach sports such as beach volleyball, beach football, beach netball, and beach ultimate frisbee.

Not sure how to play any of these beach sports? Fret not — ground coaches from the Singapore Flying Disc Association, ActiveSG Football Academy, and Tampines North Volleyball will be available to teach you the basics.



Those with a competitive streak can also form their own teams to play against others.

Playground

The Playground zone is for both kids and adults to enjoy "active, movement‑led play".

Its highlight is Adventure Land, which features a massive inflatable obstacle course designed specifically for beach terrain.

Here, kids aged six and above can climb, bounce and navigate colourful structures at their own pace. There are one-hour passes ($22) and three-hour passes to choose from.



Also within the Playground zone is Social Hub, where popular childhood classic games such as Giant Jenga and Giant Tic-Tac-Toe have been made supersized for the beach. Activities at Social Hub are free.

Arena

The Arena is a hub where wellness and fitness meet music and community.

Guests can enjoy music‑driven workouts such as yoga, cardio kickboxing, pilates, and more at the scenic beach shore. Prices range from $17 to $20, and each ticket comes with a $5 food voucher.

When the sun sets, visitors can look forward to activities such as yoga sessions, where they can wind down and recover to a curated mix of musical performances.

During the weekends, guests can enjoy neon light displays and high-energy beats by rotating guest DJs, including Singapore DJ Hookstyle and DJ KFC, in a series of nightlife parties named Ultraviolet. Entry is free.

Refuel

The Refuel zone features an array of food stalls where guests can fuel up in between activities.

There are a variety of options to choose from, including Breadfast Everyday, which offers Western-Asian fusion fare, and Kampong Food Club by Southside, which sells snacks and beer.

Rub shoulders with sports champions

Visitors will also get the chance to meet international and local champions who will lead workshops, showcases, and community classes at the event.

Some big names to look out for are Australian freerunning and Physical: Asia star Dominic Di Tommaso and SEA Games obstacle course medallist William Yoong.

Tickets will be available from the official Fever platform.

Sentosa Islander members can also earn points with a minimum spend of $20, and offset their spending with Islander vouchers.

Address: Siloso Beach, 10A Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099008

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm

