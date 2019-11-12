Sentosa guide (2020) - entry fees, parking rates and more money-saving hacks

I always thought Sentosa was an overpriced scam-land that only tourists ever visit. I mean, how many times can you make a splash at Adventure Cove Waterpark and zoom around on roller coasters at Universal Studios Singapore, right? Wrong.

Turns out, there are people who adore the island. In fact, my boss calls it his “happy place”.

Siao ah? Nowhere that charges a $6 entrance fee should ever qualify to be a “happy place”.

BUT just in case you too enjoy strolling the Sentosa beaches, eating atas food at Quayside Isle and having family days out at Sentosa, here’s a guide on a) Sentosa entry fees, b) Sentosa car park charges and c) the Islander annual membership.

HOW TO GET TO SENTOSA – LATEST SENTOSA ENTRY FEES

Here are the 6 ways to get to Sentosa from the cheapest to the most expensive:

How to get into Sentosa Island admission fee By foot (the Sentosa Boardwalk) Free ($1 waived until 31 Dec 2020) By bicycle (via Sentosa Boardwalk) Free By public bus 123 / RWS8 Distance-based bus fare / $1 By taxi / car vehicle $2 to $6 island admission fee (per car) By monorail (Sentosa Express) $4 (public) or $2 for those with eligible concession cards. Free for Islander members. By cable car (from Mount Faber or Harbourfront) $33 (Mount Faber Line)

WALKING OR CYCLING TO SENTOSA VIA THE SENTOSA BOARDWALK – FREE (FOR NOW)

The cheapest way into Sentosa is by foot via Sentosa Boardwalk that connects Vivocity to Sentosa.

The usual entrance fee is $1, but until 31 Dec 2020, it is free. My friends who drive usually park at Vivocity (or the nearby car parks) and walk in.

If you prefer to cycle, it costs $2 per entry, but that’s also waived for now (until 31 Aug 2020).

There are three recommended cycling routes all over Sentosa island, but the only way in is via the Sentosa Boardwalk.

TAKING PUBLIC BUS 123 OR RWS8 TO SENTOSA – NO ENTRANCE FEE, BUT USUAL BUS FARES APPLY

You may also choose to take a public bus. The only non-RWS bus to take is 123, which goes from Bukit Merah interchange to Sentosa.

If you don’t live in the Queensway or Holland Road areas, the bus passes through central districts Orchard and Havelock Road too.

You can alight at Resorts World Sentosa, Merlion Plaza or Beach Station (in Sentosa).

RWS8 is a Resorts World Sentosa shuttle bus that goes from Harbourfront to Sentosa, looping at Telok Blangah Road. The route costs $1 for a round trip.

If you take these buses, you won’t have to pay any additional entrance fees, but the usual bus fares will apply.

TAKING A TAXI OR DRIVING TO SENTOSA – $2 TO $6 PER ENTRY, DEPENDING ON THE DAY AND TIME

Time Price (daily) 7am to 12nn $6 12nn to 2pm $2 2pm to 5pm $6 5pm to 7am $2

If you enter Sentosa via car – be it taxi, Grab or your own car – the entry fee is now the same.

Previously, it was slightly cheaper for taxis (it was $1 more during peak hours).