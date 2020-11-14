Sentosa island promotions & deals (2020)

Before you brush Sentosa off as an expensive tourist trap, think again.

Because of the pandemic, the island is rolling out some pretty good deals to encourage locals to come and have a Singapoliday — like $3 cable car rides, free entry into Sentosa and 1-for-1 Sentosa fun pass deals (psst… if you haven’t redeemed your free NDP fun passes yet, now is the time to do so).

In conjunction with the $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, the State of Fun has collaborated with various businesses in the local tourism industry to come up with a range of more-than-worth-it deals that you should totally splurge your vouchers on.

Called $100 getaway deals, these bundled packages include various leisure experiences, F&B credits as well as entry into attractions — all at the attractive price of, you guessed it, $100.

So if you’re planning for a year-end vacation at Sentosa, this guide will come in handy. Scroll on for the best hotels, activities and $100 packages in Sentosa that will make you feel as though you are holidaying in Maldives. Well, sorta.

Last updated on Nov 11, 2020. Prices and promotions for deals listed in this article are subject to change without prior notice.

Staycations

Hotel Price per night What’s included ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore From $655++ All inclusive of two people: One night’s stay at the Hillview or Marina View room

4-course dinner at LATITUDE Bistro

Breakfast

Gogreen segway fun ride

MegaZip experience

Sentosa Island bus tour

One ride each at HeadRock VR

Sentosa cable car sky pass round trip

Valid until Dec 31, 2020 Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa From $540++ All inclusive of two people: One night’s stay at Verandah Studio, Verandah Suite, Courtyard Suite, Couple Suite, Family Suite or 1-Bedroom Villa

Complimentary breakfast

Colonial Set lunch/dinner

Personalised heritage tour

Madame Tussauds Singapore + Images of Singapore LIVE + Spirit of Singapore Boat Ride

Sentosa Island bus tour

Complimentary access to gym

Valid until Dec 23, 2020 Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa $338++ for two and $538++ for family of four Complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner with free-flow soft drinks throughout the resort

Early check-in or late check-out

Valid for bookings from Mon to Sun, until Dec 30, 2020

Valid for stays from Mon to Sun, until Dec 31, 2020 Capella From $946++ One night accommodation in Premier Garden Room

Daily breakfast for two people at The Knolls

Peranakan pattern workshop

Heritage and art tour

Sentosa Island bus tour for two guests

Entry tickets to Madame Tussauds Singapore + Images of Singapore LIVE + Spirit of Singapore Boat Ride for 2 guests

Lunch or dinner at The Good Old Days (Sentosa) for two guests

Complimentary overnight parking per room for duration of stays

Address: #01-01, 11 Cove Drive, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098497

E-mail: frontdesk.sc@one15marina.com

Phone: 6305 6988

Price: From $655++ per night

The hotel’s Marina Island Life bundle has everything you need if you’re looking for an action-packed getaway with bae.

Geared towards couples, the luxury waterfront destination has teamed up with Sentosa to come up with the ultimate staycay package that includes popular activities such as segway fun rides, MegaZip, Sentosa cable car rides, a ride at HeadRock VR and more.

After an exhilarating day, unwind as you indulge in a 4-course dinner at LATITUDE Bistro and breakfast in the morning at no added cost.

Address: Larkhill Road, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099394

E-mail: sentosa@amarasanctuary.com

Phone: 6825 3888

Price: From $540++ per night

Who can say no to a personalised heritage trail, interactive boat rides, and complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner?

Besides having fun, you’ll also get to discover the rich history behind Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa during the heritage trail, a former site of the British Army in the late nineteenth and early 20th century.

Address: 2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, Singapore 099891

E-mail: H9474@sofitel.com

Phone: 6708 8310

Price: $338++ for two people per night and $538++ for family of four per night

Mummies and daddies can finally get a much-needed break as Sofitel Singapore takes care of the kids for you with a wide range of childrens’ activities (at an additional cost) from 10am to 6pm.

The best part? Stuff yourselves silly with the hotel’s complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner with free-flow soft drinks throughout your stay.

Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

E-mail: gr.singapore@capellahotels.com

Phone: 6377 8888

Price: $946++ per night

The most expensive one of the lot, Capella promises guests a serene retreat with panoramic views of the South China Sea as they kick back and relax in one of the hotel’s Premier Garden Rooms.

Flex your creativity as you design your own Peranakan patterns in a workshop and take a walk through the premises with their in-house culturist where you get to learn about Capella’s history as the home for the British officers of the Royal Artillery.

Activities

Address: 40 Imbiah Rd, Sentosa, 099700

E-mail: enquiry@madame-tussauds.com

Phone: 6715 4000

Price: $49.90 for adults and free for children aged 12 and below

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm

Duration: 90 minutes

Do you think you have what it takes to be a wax artist? Test out your artistic skills with this 90-minute insider experience where you’ll get to try your hand at wax painting, hair insertion and even take home your own wax souvenir!

Note: This programme is most suitable for ages 6+ and above. Children below 12 are to be accompanied by an adult throughout the workshop, as sharp objects like needles will be used.

Boarding points: 1. Sentosa Island – Siloso Point Station, 81 Siloso Road, Singapore 0989792. Sentosa Island – Merlion Station, 2 Siloso Road, Singapore 098973 (Via Sentosa Monorail Express) Imbiah Rd, Sentosa, 099700

Phone: 6736 8672

Price: $3

Opening hours: 8.45am to 8.30pm

With a $3 price point, do you really still need to think twice about going on that cable car ride?

Take a journey over the jungle, sand and sea on the Sentosa Line and pass by the dozens of attractions the island has to offer.

Choose your stop at the Merlion station, Imbiah Lookout station and Siloso Point station to enjoy everything from the sandy beaches, Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Madame Tussauds and more.

Meeting point: Fort Siloso Skywalk Entrance

E-mail: tours@abedutours.com.sg Phone: 6339 2114

Price: $125 for five people

Duration: Two hours, from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

We all know that Sentosa is famous for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts and theme parks.But did you know that the island has had a rather bleak past?

Go on a journey to learn more about Fort Siloso, where soldiers fought and defended Singapore during World War II.

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

E-mail: reservations@tallship.com.sg

Phone: 9350 7475

Price: $125+ per adult and $95+ per child

Duration: 90 minutes, from 10am to 11.30am on Saturdays from Dec 5, 2020

If you prefer to go on a short sail instead of a 2D1N one, this one’s for you. For 90 minutes on a Saturday morning, starting on 5 December 2020, enjoy the open breezy decks on the Royal Albatross, Asia’s most unique 22 masts traditionally-rigged tall ship.

Aside from various fun activities such as making your own nautical knot coaster and maritime trivia, experience how ships were navigated in the past during the golden age of Discovery (the period when Sir Stamford Raffles first journeyed through the straits of Malacca) and engage with the crew through traditional ship commands.

$100 Deals

Deal Price What’s included City skyline cruise $100 for two people One hour city skyline cruise

One mocktail per person

Minimum of five passengers to go

Valid until March 31, 2021 Extreme VR wonders $100 for two people HeadRock VR (BIG 3 rides)

One coconut shake or one scoop of ice cream at Co+Nut+Ink

One hour bicycle rental each

One $10 Marrybrown voucher

Merchandise Ginkli Nona DIY cocktail kit

1-for-1 Ginkli Nona cocktail drink voucher

Option to replace Ginkli Nona drink to non-alcoholic beverages upon request EcoAdventure with Madame Tussauds $100 for one adult and one child Gogreen segway 500m

Madame Tussauds Singapore 5-in-1 package

Two-hour guided Sentosa Island bus tour

F&B/Retail perks at Faber Peak and Sentosa

One $10 Marrybrown voucher

Gogreen limited edition straw set (applicable only for child ticket) Southern Islands cruise with cable car $100 per person 2.5 hour Southern Islands yacht guide tour

Round trip cable car ticket for Sentosa and Mount Faber line

Minimum of five passengers to go

Valid until March 31, 2021

Pick up/Drop off: Sentosa Cove (outside 7-Eleven)

E-mail: reservations@sentosa.com.sg

Phone: 6736 8672

Price: $100 for two people

Duration: One hour, from 6pm to 7pm or 7.45pm to 8.45pm on Thursdays to Sundays

Grab your family or friends for an inexpensive yet luxurious option for a fun day out at sea. Take an evening cruise along Singapore’s skyline and admire the sunset on board — it’ll definitely be a night to remember!

Address: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-38/39, Singapore 098138

E-mail: info@headrockvr.sg

Phone: 6963 4127

Price: $100 for two people

Talk about getting the best bang for your buck.

The Extreme VR wonders package is offering a 6-in-1 deal — three games at HeadRock VR (to be redeem by Dec 27, 2020), a coconutty dessert, one-hour bicycle rental, a $10 Marrybrown voucher, DIY cocktail kit as well as a 1-for-1 cocktail drink voucher — only at $100 for two people.

Use your SingapoRediscover vouchers and it’s free. Super worth it.

Address: 40 Imbiah Rd, Sentosa, 099700

E-mail: enquiry@madame-tussauds.com

Phone: 6715 4000

Price: $100 for one adult and one child

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm

Bond with your child as you scoot around Sentosa with Gogreen’s segway fun ride.

Once you’ve had your fill of fun, take a break by hopping onto the Sentosa Island bus tour.

Not only will you get to enjoy the air-conditioned bus, you and your kiddo will also get to discover more about the beauty and charm of Sentosa in this two-hour journey.

After you’ve recharged, head over to Marrybrown for a snack before striking up a pose with your fav celebs at Madame Tussauds. Best. Day. Out. Ever.

Pick up/Drop off: Sentosa Cove (outside 7-Eleven)

E-mail: reservations@sentosa.com.sg

Phone: 6736 8672

Price: $100 per person

Duration: 2.5 hours

Want to feel like a crazy rich Asian for a couple of hours? Cruise from Sentosa Cove on a private yacht towards the Southern Islands.

You’ll get to stop over on Kusu Island, also known as Tortoise Island, and explore its sacred sites, which consists of three Malay shrines and a Chinese temple.

Beach Clubs

Club Promotion Daybed price Bikini Bar Two bottles of Asahi Super Dry at $14++ (U.P. $26++)

Two bottles of Good Day Soju at $50++ (U.P. $56++)

Asahi Super Dry bucket at $40++ for five cans

Somersby bucket at $35++ for five cans – Coastes Kronenbourg 1664 Lager jug at $28++

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc jug at $32++

Carlsberg Smooth bucket at $36++ (5 Bottles)

Selected house wines (rosé/ red/ white) at $48++ per bottle and $88++ for two bottles

Laurent-Perrier Rosé at $135++ per bottle and $240++ for two bottles

Mastercard promo: Complimentary dessert of the day with $50 spent on a single receipt $22 each, comes with two glasses of complimentary iced tea

Each sunbed can fit up to two people Ola Beach Club 1-for-1 watersports promotion for kayak and stand-up paddle from $25/hour Single sunbed: $50++ for 4 hours

Double sunbed: $100++ for 4 hours

Bar lounge sofa: $450++ for 5 hours

Cabanas: $400++ for 4 hours FOC Sentosa Veuve Clicquot 1.5L at $278

Minuty M 1.5L at $195

Soulsister gin at $17 for 50ml and $158 for 500ml

Nordés gin at $17 for 50ml and $178 per bottle

Monkey 47 gin at $17 for 50ml and $178 for 500ml

Gin Mare at $17 for 50ml and $178 per bottle

Rosé Thursdays: Muga Rosé bottle with half dozen oysters at $88++ from 5pm onwards Beach bar area: Usage of indoor bar, pool deck and picnic tables on the beach for two hours with minimum spending of $100++ per table

Beach daybeds: Usage of daybed for up to five guests for two hours on weekends and three hours on weekdays

Minimum spending of $100++ per daybed on weekdays

Minimum spending of $350++ per daybed on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

Address: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099000

E-mail: info@bikinibar.sg

Phone: 6631 8938

Opening hours: 2pm to 10pm

Life’s a beach at Bikini Bar, a hot favourite among beach-goers and the young at heart. Whether it’s catching up over drinks, lazing the afternoon away or simply playing some beach games, Bikini Bar is the perfect place to be.

Address: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099000

E-mail: info@cside.sg

Phone: 6631 8938

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm

The sunbeds here cost a reasonable $22 for two people and it comes with two glasses of complimentary iced tea. Need we say more?

Address: 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099005

E-mail: aloha@olabeachclub.com

Phone: 6250 6978/8189 6601

Opening hours: Mondays to Thursday at 11am to 8pm, Fridays at 11am to 10pm, Saturdays and public holidays at 11am to 11pm and Sundays at 11am to 8pm

Celebrate life at Ola, which actually means ‘life’ in Hawaiian. Enjoy a drink in one of the beach-facing cabanas or take a dip in the pool while feasting on Hawaiian-inspired cuisine.

Looking for more fun? Grab a friend and enjoy the 1-for-1 watersports promotion for kayak and stand-up paddle from $25 onwards.

Address: 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098943

E-mail: reservations@focsentosa.com

Phone: 6631 8938

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Sundays at 11am to 10.30pm, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Mediterranean fans, gather around. Share some authentic tapas, paellas, juicy BBQ meats, seafood and fish as you pretend to be at a Barcelona beach for a day.

With such attractive deals, you’re definitely geared up for splashing some cash on your next trip to Sentosa.