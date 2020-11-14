Sentosa island promotions & deals (2020)

Before you brush Sentosa off as an expensive tourist trap, think again.
Because of the pandemic, the island is rolling out some pretty good deals to encourage locals to come and have a Singapoliday — like $3 cable car rides, free entry into Sentosa and 1-for-1 Sentosa fun pass deals (psst… if you haven’t redeemed your free NDP fun passes yet, now is the time to do so).
In conjunction with the $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, the State of Fun has collaborated with various businesses in the local tourism industry to come up with a range of more-than-worth-it deals that you should totally splurge your vouchers on.
Called $100 getaway deals, these bundled packages include various leisure experiences, F&B credits as well as entry into attractions — all at the attractive price of, you guessed it, $100.
So if you’re planning for a year-end vacation at Sentosa, this guide will come in handy. Scroll on for the best hotels, activities and $100 packages in Sentosa that will make you feel as though you are holidaying in Maldives. Well, sorta.
Staycations
|Hotel
|Price per night
|What’s included
|ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore
|From $655++
|All inclusive of two people:
|Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa
|From $540++
All inclusive of two people:
|Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa
|$338++ for two and $538++ for family of four
|Capella
|From $946++
ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore
Address: #01-01, 11 Cove Drive, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098497
E-mail: frontdesk.sc@one15marina.com
Phone: 6305 6988
Price: From $655++ per night
The hotel’s Marina Island Life bundle has everything you need if you’re looking for an action-packed getaway with bae.
Geared towards couples, the luxury waterfront destination has teamed up with Sentosa to come up with the ultimate staycay package that includes popular activities such as segway fun rides, MegaZip, Sentosa cable car rides, a ride at HeadRock VR and more.
After an exhilarating day, unwind as you indulge in a 4-course dinner at LATITUDE Bistro and breakfast in the morning at no added cost.
Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa
Address: Larkhill Road, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099394
E-mail: sentosa@amarasanctuary.com
Phone: 6825 3888
Price: From $540++ per night
Who can say no to a personalised heritage trail, interactive boat rides, and complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner?
Besides having fun, you’ll also get to discover the rich history behind Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa during the heritage trail, a former site of the British Army in the late nineteenth and early 20th century.
Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa
Address: 2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, Singapore 099891
E-mail: H9474@sofitel.com
Phone: 6708 8310
Price: $338++ for two people per night and $538++ for family of four per night
Mummies and daddies can finally get a much-needed break as Sofitel Singapore takes care of the kids for you with a wide range of childrens’ activities (at an additional cost) from 10am to 6pm.
The best part? Stuff yourselves silly with the hotel’s complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner with free-flow soft drinks throughout your stay.
Capella
Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297
E-mail: gr.singapore@capellahotels.com
Phone: 6377 8888
Price: $946++ per night
The most expensive one of the lot, Capella promises guests a serene retreat with panoramic views of the South China Sea as they kick back and relax in one of the hotel’s Premier Garden Rooms.
Flex your creativity as you design your own Peranakan patterns in a workshop and take a walk through the premises with their in-house culturist where you get to learn about Capella’s history as the home for the British officers of the Royal Artillery.
Activities
|Activities
|Price
|What’s included
|Behind the magic by Madame Tussauds Singapore
$49.90 per adult (aged 13 and above)
Free for children aged up to 12 (one child per one full-paying adult)
|Cable car round trip on Sentosa line
|$3
|The Rock @ Blakang Mati walking tour
|$125 for five people
|
|ReDiscovery cruise by Royal Albatross
|$125+ per adult and $95+ per child
|
Behind the magic by Madame Tussauds Singapore
Address: 40 Imbiah Rd, Sentosa, 099700
E-mail: enquiry@madame-tussauds.com
Phone: 6715 4000
Price: $49.90 for adults and free for children aged 12 and below
Opening hours: 11am to 7pm
Duration: 90 minutes
Do you think you have what it takes to be a wax artist? Test out your artistic skills with this 90-minute insider experience where you’ll get to try your hand at wax painting, hair insertion and even take home your own wax souvenir!
Note: This programme is most suitable for ages 6+ and above. Children below 12 are to be accompanied by an adult throughout the workshop, as sharp objects like needles will be used.
Cable car round trip on Sentosa line
Boarding points: 1. Sentosa Island – Siloso Point Station, 81 Siloso Road, Singapore 0989792. Sentosa Island – Merlion Station, 2 Siloso Road, Singapore 098973 (Via Sentosa Monorail Express) Imbiah Rd, Sentosa, 099700
Phone: 6736 8672
Price: $3
Opening hours: 8.45am to 8.30pm
With a $3 price point, do you really still need to think twice about going on that cable car ride?
Take a journey over the jungle, sand and sea on the Sentosa Line and pass by the dozens of attractions the island has to offer.
Choose your stop at the Merlion station, Imbiah Lookout station and Siloso Point station to enjoy everything from the sandy beaches, Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Madame Tussauds and more.
The Rock @ Blakang Mati walking tour
Meeting point: Fort Siloso Skywalk Entrance
E-mail: tours@abedutours.com.sg Phone: 6339 2114
Price: $125 for five people
Duration: Two hours, from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
We all know that Sentosa is famous for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts and theme parks.But did you know that the island has had a rather bleak past?
Go on a journey to learn more about Fort Siloso, where soldiers fought and defended Singapore during World War II.
ReDiscovery cruise by Royal Albatross
Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269
E-mail: reservations@tallship.com.sg
Phone: 9350 7475
Price: $125+ per adult and $95+ per child
Duration: 90 minutes, from 10am to 11.30am on Saturdays from Dec 5, 2020
If you prefer to go on a short sail instead of a 2D1N one, this one’s for you. For 90 minutes on a Saturday morning, starting on 5 December 2020, enjoy the open breezy decks on the Royal Albatross, Asia’s most unique 22 masts traditionally-rigged tall ship.
Aside from various fun activities such as making your own nautical knot coaster and maritime trivia, experience how ships were navigated in the past during the golden age of Discovery (the period when Sir Stamford Raffles first journeyed through the straits of Malacca) and engage with the crew through traditional ship commands.
$100 Deals
|Deal
|Price
|What’s included
|City skyline cruise
|$100 for two people
|
|Extreme VR wonders
|$100 for two people
|
|EcoAdventure with Madame Tussauds
|$100 for one adult and one child
|
|Southern Islands cruise with cable car
|$100 per person
|
City skyline cruise
Pick up/Drop off: Sentosa Cove (outside 7-Eleven)
E-mail: reservations@sentosa.com.sg
Phone: 6736 8672
Price: $100 for two people
Duration: One hour, from 6pm to 7pm or 7.45pm to 8.45pm on Thursdays to Sundays
Grab your family or friends for an inexpensive yet luxurious option for a fun day out at sea. Take an evening cruise along Singapore’s skyline and admire the sunset on board — it’ll definitely be a night to remember!
Extreme VR wonders
Address: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-38/39, Singapore 098138
E-mail: info@headrockvr.sg
Phone: 6963 4127
Price: $100 for two people
Talk about getting the best bang for your buck.
The Extreme VR wonders package is offering a 6-in-1 deal — three games at HeadRock VR (to be redeem by Dec 27, 2020), a coconutty dessert, one-hour bicycle rental, a $10 Marrybrown voucher, DIY cocktail kit as well as a 1-for-1 cocktail drink voucher — only at $100 for two people.
Use your SingapoRediscover vouchers and it’s free. Super worth it.
EcoAdventure with Madame Tussauds
Address: 40 Imbiah Rd, Sentosa, 099700
E-mail: enquiry@madame-tussauds.com
Phone: 6715 4000
Price: $100 for one adult and one child
Opening hours: 11am to 7pm
Bond with your child as you scoot around Sentosa with Gogreen’s segway fun ride.
Once you’ve had your fill of fun, take a break by hopping onto the Sentosa Island bus tour.
Not only will you get to enjoy the air-conditioned bus, you and your kiddo will also get to discover more about the beauty and charm of Sentosa in this two-hour journey.
After you’ve recharged, head over to Marrybrown for a snack before striking up a pose with your fav celebs at Madame Tussauds. Best. Day. Out. Ever.
Southern Islands cruise with cable car
Pick up/Drop off: Sentosa Cove (outside 7-Eleven)
E-mail: reservations@sentosa.com.sg
Phone: 6736 8672
Price: $100 per person
Duration: 2.5 hours
Want to feel like a crazy rich Asian for a couple of hours? Cruise from Sentosa Cove on a private yacht towards the Southern Islands.
You’ll get to stop over on Kusu Island, also known as Tortoise Island, and explore its sacred sites, which consists of three Malay shrines and a Chinese temple.
Beach Clubs
|Club
|Promotion
|Daybed price
|Bikini Bar
|
|–
|Coastes
|
|
|Ola Beach Club
|
|
|FOC Sentosa
|
|
Bikini Bar
Address: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099000
E-mail: info@bikinibar.sg
Phone: 6631 8938
Opening hours: 2pm to 10pm
Life’s a beach at Bikini Bar, a hot favourite among beach-goers and the young at heart. Whether it’s catching up over drinks, lazing the afternoon away or simply playing some beach games, Bikini Bar is the perfect place to be.
Coastes
Address: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099000
E-mail: info@cside.sg
Phone: 6631 8938
Opening hours: 9am to 10pm
The sunbeds here cost a reasonable $22 for two people and it comes with two glasses of complimentary iced tea. Need we say more?
Ola Beach Club
Address: 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099005
E-mail: aloha@olabeachclub.com
Phone: 6250 6978/8189 6601
Opening hours: Mondays to Thursday at 11am to 8pm, Fridays at 11am to 10pm, Saturdays and public holidays at 11am to 11pm and Sundays at 11am to 8pm
Celebrate life at Ola, which actually means ‘life’ in Hawaiian. Enjoy a drink in one of the beach-facing cabanas or take a dip in the pool while feasting on Hawaiian-inspired cuisine.
Looking for more fun? Grab a friend and enjoy the 1-for-1 watersports promotion for kayak and stand-up paddle from $25 onwards.
FOC Sentosa
Address: 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098943
E-mail: reservations@focsentosa.com
Phone: 6631 8938
Opening hours: Wednesdays to Sundays at 11am to 10.30pm, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Mediterranean fans, gather around. Share some authentic tapas, paellas, juicy BBQ meats, seafood and fish as you pretend to be at a Barcelona beach for a day.
With such attractive deals, you’re definitely geared up for splashing some cash on your next trip to Sentosa.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.