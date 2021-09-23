Sentosa Islander membership free for locals: Get priority access to all beaches, free parking, and more

Now you can save whenever you visit Sentosa with the Sentosa Singapore Islander membership — free for all Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PR).

All you need is a valid email address and mobile number to apply! Do note that the membership is valid for a year and only applicable for one person.

One of the biggest perks the membership has to offer is priority access to all the island beaches, which means you can spare yourself the hassle of booking in advance!

Driving to Sentosa? Then you might be glad to know that the first two hours of parking at the Beach Station carpark will be waived for the first 500 members.

Each member is entitled to only one redemption each day.

Of course, the Sentosa Singapore Islander membership also offers other benefits and discounts. You can find more information here. To sign up for the membership, click here.

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

