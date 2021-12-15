Sentosa's new SkyHelix ride offering panoramic views is open - here's what to expect

Open-air gondola ride SkyHelix Sentosa opens to the public today (Dec 15) and The Weekly got to hop on for a thrilling preview. Named for its spiral design, it stretches 35m above ground level, with the idyllic ride slowly ascending to 79m above sea level that affords spectacular views.

The entire experience will take about 12 minutes; you'll take two minutes to ascend and descend, and spend 10 minutes at the top. And it's a family-friendly ride, so young daredevils will enjoy this one - but only those taller than 1.05m can enjoy the ride. Here's a first look.

Note: Safe Management Measures apply. SkyHelix Sentosa will only accept fully vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below may take the ride only if accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Getting there

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

It's pretty hard to miss the towering structure, but you'll find it located at Imbiah Lookout and next to other attractions such as the cable cars, Skyline Luge, and Madame Tussauds Singapore.

If you're arriving via cable car, Sky Helix is located right outside the Singapore Cable Car Gift Shop. But if you're arriving by car, you can park at Imbiah carpark beyond Skyline Luge and next to Madame Tussauds Singapore. For those taking the Sentosa Express monorail, alight at Imbiah station.

Food kiosk

PHOTO: Mount Faber Leisure Group

Feeling peckish? There's a snack bar located at the foot of the ride, and even better - you can bring your drink or snack on board.

Each ticket comes with a choice of one standard non-alcoholic beverage (a soft drink or slushie) or an exclusive SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir. But there's also an array of ready-to-drink cocktails as well as pastries like croissants, puffs and muffins.

Hopping on

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Seat numbers will be assigned, and loose belongings like hats and bags aren't allowed; these will have to be deposited at storage areas located on the ground level. Once seated, you'll have to fasten the seatbelts, before it starts slowly ascending.

The view

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Once up there, you'll get sweeping 360-degree vistas of not just Sentosa but the metropolitan landscape of Singapore, too. The structure is constantly rotating very slowly - great for different picture ops of the seascape, and the city view.

The best time to go is probably between 5pm to 7pm, when it isn't too hot, and you can catch the golden hour. But when evening comes, the ride will be transformed with glittering LED lights, too.

The experience

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Onboard, there's a friendly guide who'll take you through various trivia and the attractions of Sentosa island.

It'll also get quite gusty, and we could feel the structure wobbling in the wind, but there's no cause for alarm as long as you've been strapped in securely.

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Your feet will be left dangling in the air (not recommended for those with a fear of heights), so it's ideal to wear covered or snug shoes. Speaking of which, since the wind can get pretty strong, we recommend bringing a phone strap to snap those selfies without the risk of dropping your precious smartphone.

Sip on a drink as you soak in the views

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

You can bring your beverage of choice on board, which has a table and cup holders. Snacks from the bar are also allowed, but just make sure those are secured so the wind doesn't whisk it away.

From Dec 15 - 19, 2021, a complimentary Häagen-Dazs ice cream mini cup will be given away with each ticket as a special opening week treat, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Tickets are at $18 (adults) and $15 (child). Safe distancing measures apply. One-hour slots are available from 10am to 9pm daily, and passengers have to take the ride within the allocated time. Only riders taller than 1.05m will be allowed on board.

Visit Mount Faber Leisure's website for more information and to book tickets.