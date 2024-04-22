Sentosa's Siloso Beach earns a spot in list of top 100 beaches in the world

SINGAPORE – Siloso Beach, one of three beaches on Sentosa Island, has caught the eye of a global panel of travel experts and influencers to earn a spot on a list of the world’s top 100 beaches.

Organised by BeachAtlas, a London-based start-up specialising in world beaches, the Golden Beach Award 2024 debuts as a list curated with a set of unique criteria.

“What motivated us to create the Golden Beach Award was that, typically, other magazines zero in on the world’s best beaches based on their visual allure – mostly powdery sands and clear blue waters,” says Mr Davor Pavic, chief executive and co-founder of BeachAtlas.

“We wanted to go beyond the conventional and embrace a richer tapestry of what makes a beach truly remarkable.”

The criteria also included equity and inclusion, local culture and community, natural diversity, cultural significance, and party and lifestyle offerings.

The selection process began with an algorithm shortlisting beaches from around the world based on the criteria, and was further narrowed down by a group of 42 travel experts and influencers, many of whom are bloggers and photographers.

Topping the list is Bora Bora, a small South Pacific island in French Polynesia located north-west of Tahiti that is renowned for its azure waters and pristine beaches dotted with coconut trees.

The island is an especially popular choice for romantic getaways.

Other Asian beaches that made it to the list include Maya Bay in Krabi in fifth place, Kelingking Beach in Bali at 34th and Haeundae Beach in Busan at 55th.

Kelingking Beach is the most iconic image of Nusa Penida in Bali. Its rocky cliff, nicknamed the T-Rex, guards a white sand beach and aquamarine waters. PHOTO: ST FILE

At 91st place, Siloso Beach is described by BeachAtlas as the “cornerstone of community life, offering a serene contrast to the urban hustle”.

The man-made beach presents a range of family-friendly activities by day, such as a tandem zipline and treetop obstacle course at Mega Adventure, and an indoor skydiving experience at iFly Singapore.

At night, bars and restaurants with alfresco dining come alive, making Siloso Beach a popular hangout for beachgoers.

