Sephora Singapore will be launching bestie boxes this week - here's what you need to know

The Sephora sale is back – and it starts this Wednesday, Mar 31, promptly at 12 midnight online. And pssst, we heard that Sephora came up with some bestie boxes this time around!

Now, if you are a Sephora Beauty Pass Sale regular (ahem, don’t we all stock up on our skincare, makeup, and haircare stash on this fateful day?), you will also know that the fastest fingers win – so cart out those high ticket items, save your credit card details, plug in your LAN cables, show up earlier.

As usual, the Gold members will have the earliest access to the sale (well, they kinda deserve it since they spend $1,500 per year at Sephora). Otherwise, if you’re a Black or White member, you’ll have to wait. Here are the details:

Are you a gold member?

Alright, basics first. Sephora’s membership programme is called the Sephora Beauty Pass – and there are three tiers, namely Gold, Black, and White.

To be a Sephora Gold member, you’d have spent $1,500 and above in a year on the Sephora Singapore website and in stores. A Sephora Black member is slightly more forgiving – you’d have spent $300 in a year at Sephora. And finally, a White membership is free.

Here are the dates for the Sephora Beauty Pass sale admission:

Gold Tier: Mar 31 to Apr 4. You’ll get 25 per cent off your total bill with a minimum spend of $300. If your checkout cart didn’t hit $300, you’ll get 20 per cent off your bill.

Black Tier: Apr 1 to 4. Again, the discounts are the same as Gold’s – you’ll get 25 per cent off your total bill with a minimum spend of $300. If you spent below $300, you’ll get 20 per cent off your bill.

White Tier: Apr 1 to 4. This one’s for the beginners: you’ll get a 15% off your total bill (whatever amount it may be)

Special gold

Come every year, Sephora Gold members (and sometimes for Black members as well) will get an exclusive Sephora gift with every purchase. This year, it’s a mini USB humidifier… only for the Gold members.

Bestie boxes

Here’s something new to the Sephora Beauty Pass sale – bestie box.

What is it? It’s basically a box of a particular brand’s best-selling or signature products. You’ll find brands ranging from Laura Mercier, Tom Ford, Fresh, Lancome, NARS, SK-II, Estee Lauder, Kenzo, and more.

Can I see them online? No, you can’t see them online yet. You’ll need to wait for the sale to start on Mar 31 to view them online or in-stores.

Do I need to buy them in pairs? No, although it’s named the “Bestie Box”, you actually don’t have to buy them in pairs nor bring your best friend along.

How do they look like? We have some images of a couple of bestie boxes here. And we’ve gotten our hands on two of these bestie boxes to give you a glimpse of what to expect.

Kerastase bestie box

The Kerastase Bestie Box ($135) came with six items, namely the

Kerastase Genesis Anti-Hairfall Nutri-Fortifying Shampoo

Kerastase Genesis Anti-Hairfall Nutri-Fortifying Conditioner

Kerastase Genesis Anti-Hairfall Nutri-Fortifying Serum

Kerastase Genesis Anti-Hairfall Nutri-Fortifying Mask

Kerastase Elixir Ultime Versatile Beautifying Oil

A pink, mini Kerastase canvas handbag

Laura Mercier bestie box

And… the Laura Mercier Bestie Box ($150), which came in a nifty pink and gold paper box. In the box, you’ll find two of Laura Mercier’s signature Translucent Loose Setting Powder.

Here’s a full price list:

Kenzo Bestie Box-Belle De Jour Skincare Set ($140)

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Duo ($150)

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Set ($127)

Fresh Essentials Face Polish & Mask Gift Set ($83)

Lancome Clarifique Skincare Set ($140)

NARS Palette and Orgasm Set ($90)

SK-II Welome Kit ($115)

Estee Lauder Night Repair Must-Have Set ($175)

Kerastase Genesis Anti-Hairfall Kit ($135)

Origins Mega Mushroom Relief & Resilience Set ($63)

Other promotions

Other sale promotions include:

Huda Beauty: 2-for-1 (buy two at the price of one)

Gifts with purchase (only in stores)

WhatsApp Order: You can send your shopping list and preferred store pick up to the Sephora WhatsApp account from Mar 29 onwards

WhatsApp Gift: The first 100 shoppers to order via WhatsApp will receive a Make Up Forever Smooth Primer

Sephora ION Store: On Apr 1, the first 100 shoppers will receive a Beauty Blender deluxe sample

Atome: If you spend over $120, and pay via the Atome app in physical Sephora stores, you will receive a silk scrunchie and bag (on this note, please do not spend sparingly on these instalments apps lest it affects your credit score and debt status)

