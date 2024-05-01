Serene sanctuaries: Places in Singapore to escape the stress symphony

In the heart of Singapore's urban hustle, the 2023 Vitality Study — Singapore Edition by Cigna Healthcare unveils the Lion City's collective battle with stress.

The study derives insights from a global survey of 10,800 respondents across 12 markets, including 1,000 participants in Singapore, and evaluates vitality through eight key dimensions: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.

According to the study, 87per cent of Singaporeans admit to feeling the pressure, surpassing the global average of 80mper cent.

With stress levels on the rise, exacerbated by a cost-of-living crisis (according to 60 per cent of stressed respondents), uncertainty about the future (41 per cent), and personal finance concerns (40 per cent), the need for serene spaces for mindfulness practice becomes ever more pressing.

Ok. Stop. Breathe. You need to dive into our guide on Singapore's most stress-busting sanctuaries which offer the perfect prescription for a happier, healthier you.

1. Escape to botanical bliss at Singapore Botanic Gardens

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CoMoemsvLX3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Unwind amid vibrant blooms at the Unesco-listed Singapore Botanic Gardens, home to the world's largest orchid collection. Established in 1859, this green oasis with swan-filled lakes and the iconic National Orchid Garden is a floral paradise for mindful exploration.

2. Sea, sand, and smiles at East Coast Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxMtYgPvkPr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Escape to the stress-free paradise of East Coast Park, boasting Singapore's longest coastline. With 15 km of scenic shoreline, it's a haven for beach lovers, cyclists, and picnickers seeking a breezy retreat from urban chaos.

3. Zen vibes in the West at Jurong Lake Gardens

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaUQel2FJw5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Nestled in the heart of Singapore, Jurong Lake Gardens is a lush paradise where nature meets leisure. Spanning 90 hectares, it's Singapore's largest garden, blending greenery with vibrant recreational spaces for joggers, families, and birdwatchers alike.

4. Treetop therapy at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CueWHiFtRPt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Seek nature's embrace at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Singapore's highest hill. With diverse flora and fauna, it's perfect for mindful hikes, promoting relaxation, and biodiversity appreciation.

5. Trail tales and reservoir retreats at MacRitchie Reservoir Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu9Wha-vnI7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Explore tree-lined boardwalks and discover a reservoir haven in the heart of Singapore. MacRitchie Reservoir Park provides an idyllic setting for nature enthusiasts seeking mindful walks and birdwatching.

6. Nature’s therapy at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve offers a serene escape amid lush mangroves. The symphony of bird calls and rustling leaves fosters introspection, making it a haven for migratory birds hosting over 200 species.

7. Scenic serenity at Sengkang Riverside Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzvxJoEsL27/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Wander the lush greenery, unwind by the tranquil riverside, and revel in biodiversity at Sengkang Riverside Park. Did you know: The park boasts a floating wetland, promoting sustainability and providing a haven for local flora and fauna.

8. Historical haven at Fort Canning Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CrDeoVLr390/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Unwind amid lush greenery and history at Fort Canning Park, an ancient landmark turned serene retreat. Once home to Malay royalty, this historic site exudes peaceful vibes, making it a favorite spot for relaxation and cultural appreciation.

9. Breathe by the sea at Changi Beach Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1YusHpj_8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Singapore's oldest coastal park offers sandy shores and a calming seaside escape. With panoramic sea views and a scenic boardwalk, it's a therapeutic spot for stress relief, seaside strolls, and unwinding by the water.

10. Peace in the North-east at Punggol Waterway Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxxmKxvvzKp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Embrace nature and recreation seamlessly at Punggol Waterway Park. Stroll along scenic promenades, enjoy lush greenery, and embrace the tranquility of the waterway. The park boasts themed zones, including a nature cove and a water playground, creating a diverse experience for all ages.

