Sex delays menopause, study finds

On average, intimate relations at least once a week reduces the chances of entering menopause by 28% compared to women who have sex less than once a month, researchers say.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Women approaching menopause who have frequent sex are less likely to cross that threshold than women of the same age who are not as active sexually, researchers said Wednesday.

On average, intimate relations at least once a week reduced the chances of entering menopause by 28 per cent compared to women who had sex less than once a month, they reported in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The difference, the study suggests, reflects the body's response to evolutionary pressures.

"If a woman is having little or infrequent sex when approaching midlife, then the body will not be receiving the physical cues of a possible pregnancy," Megan Arnot and Ruth Mace, scientists at University College London, wrote.

Rather than continuing to ovulate, according to this theory, "it would be better - from a fitness-maximising perspective - for the woman to cease fertility and invest energy into any existing kin she has."

Earlier research seeking to explain why married women reach menopause later than never-married or divorced women points to the influence of male pheromones, natural chemicals in the animal kingdom that attract the opposite sex.

To find out whether either theory held water, Arnot and Mace examined data on nearly 3,000 women in the United States recruited in 1996 and 1997 to take part in a multi-decade health study.

Known as SWAN, the project was designed to collect data and track changes - both biological and psychological - that occur alongside menopause.

The average age of the women going into the study was 46. None had entered menopause, but just under half were "peri-menopausal", with minor symptoms beginning to appear.

During the following decade, 45 per cent of the women experienced a natural menopause, at an average age of 52.

Going into the study, nearly 78 per cent of the women were married or in a relationship with a man, and 68 per cent lived with their partner.

The correlation between frequency of sex and onset of menopause was unmistakable, the researchers found.

All the relationships reported were heterosexual, so it is not known whether same-sex activity would have a similar effect.

No link, however, was seen between the live-in presence of men and the subliminal chemical signals males might be emitting.

"We found no evidence for the pheromone hypothesis," they concluded.

There is considerable variation in the age of natural menopause across cultures, but genetic factors only account for about half of those differences, earlier research has shown.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing sex Women study

TRENDING

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
How human flesh tastes: Canadian teacher on child abuse charge over BBC video
How human flesh tastes: Canadian teacher on child abuse charge over BBC video

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES