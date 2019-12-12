Sexual dysfunction common after men's hernia surgery

Many men experience sexual dysfunction or pain during sexual activity after groin surgery to repair a hernia, a research review suggests.

The authors analysed data from 12 previous studies with a total of 4,884 patients.

They focused on men who had what's known as an inguinal hernia, when soft tissue in the intestine bulges through the abdominal wall into the groin.

Overall, 5.3 per cent of men developed sexual dysfunction after surgeries to repair inguinal hernias and 9 per cent of men developed pain during sexual activity.

"At least temporary sexual dysfunction and pain with sexual activity are not very common but also not very rare as outcomes of inguinal hernia repair in men," said Dr. David Soybel of the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, the study's senior author.

"Hernia surgeons and patients should find ways to discuss sexual health openly and frankly, as part of the pre-operative evaluation and as part of the follow-up after repair," Soybel said by email.

With minimally-invasive procedures, 7.8 per cent of patients developed sexual dysfunction and 7.4 per cent had painful sexual activity afterwards.

With more invasive "open" operations, 3.7 per cent of patients had sexual dysfunction and 12.5 per cent had painful sexual activity.

These differences, however, were too small to rule out the possibility that they were due to chance, according to the report in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.