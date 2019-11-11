Sexually harassed at work? There are laws and resources in Singapore to protect you

Read also

"The law has therefore never depended solely on how hurt or offended the victim is to convict a person-it looks at the intention of the offender and the act that was committed. But after the offender is convicted, the severity of the offence would play a part in the sentencing."

She adds that for sexual offences, the degree of intrusion would be especially relevant.

As such, a person who touches, say, a woman's thighs, would get a lighter sentence than a person who touches a woman's breasts even though both of these acts are classified as outrage of modesty.

NON-PHYSICAL SEXUAL HARASSMENT CAN BE AS DISTRESSING

There's no denying that someone who was non-physically harassed can be as affected as someone who was physically harassed.

"There's a misconception that the impact of sexual harassment is tied only to the degree of physical injury one suffers. However, non-physical forms of harassment can also have very real psychological or emotional effects," says Shailey.

These effects can be short-term or long-term and can result in fear of others, depression, anger, flashbacks, nightmares, numbness and denial.

Trust, sexual attraction or consensual sex later in life can also become difficult if the impact of sexual harassment is not adequately addressed.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'VE BEEN SEXUALLY HARASSED