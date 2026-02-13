SG Culture Pass-approved date ideas for a Valentine's Day to remember

Looking for date ideas for Valentine's Day? Why not make use of your SG Culture Pass credits for a fun date that goes beyond the usual coffee and chat?

For instance, popular dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) is partnering with SG Culture Pass for a year-long collaboration to roll out artsy date ideas with exclusive perks. The first batch of 11 promotions launches tomorrow, spanning priority access, discounts, and upgrades for the various activities available.

But there's far more you can look forward to than just those 11 events. Here's what we suggest for a Valentine's Day to remember:

Monopoly: HIDDEN Singapore - Love, lost & found

This romantic adventure invites you and your date to explore Singapore's hidden treasures through a creative puzzle hunt interwoven with a heartwarming story about love and loss. You can even snap pics together at a heart-shaped arch for memories.

Psst: The first 10 CMB couples to book this event will receive 10 per cent off their ticket purchases.

Till Dec 31, 2026

Starting point at ONALU Bagel Haús, SMU campus

Raga ShyamaRasa: A Musical Dialogue About Love by The Temple of Fine Arts

This musical mosaic explores the spectrum of human affection, guided by the life and legend of the dark-blue deity, Krishna. With moving, musically arranged verses, the ensemble weaves together distinct moments in Krishna's story to illuminate five timeless facets of love: Philia (friendship), Eros (romantic passion), Storge (familial bond), Agape (unconditional devotion) and Pragma (enduring commitment).

Feb 14, 2026, 7.30pm

Esplanade Recital Studio

Perfumed By Smoke: An incense appreciation journey

Instead of splurging on expensive perfume, check out this incense appreciation experience and create pleasantly aromatic memories. You'll experience live demonstrations with myrrh, frankincense, oud, and buhoor, followed by a hands-on incense burning session where you'll learn proper incense-burning techniques to create intentional and aromatic spaces at home.

Till Feb 22, 2026

Sifr Aromatics, 42 Arab Street, Singapore 199741

Singapore River Sunset Cruise

Sometimes, you can't beat the classics. For a wallet-friendly version of dinner and a cruise, hop aboard a guided boat tour of the Singapore River. You'll be treated to gorgeous sunset scenery, fun facts about the Singapore River area and its history, and a tasty bento set dinner (dessert included).

Feb 15 to 22, 2026 (No availability on 14 Feb 14)

Departure at WaterB River Cruise Singapore (Fort Canning)

Pottery hand-building experience class

For an artsy bonding experience, try this pottery hand-building taster class. Guided by a senior potter, you'll create two exquisite pottery art pieces using various basic hand-building techniques. You can keep it simple and craft bowls, cups, and mini-planters, or get creative and make unique pieces of your own.

Till March 19, 2026

A'Posh BizHub, 1 Yishun Industrial 1, #06-17, Singapore 768160

Stained glass mosaic art workshop

Here's another cool craft workshop: Making your own stained glass mosaic using a simple wooden tray as a base. You'll choose from a wide range of stunning decorative designs, then learn to blend glass and the bold creativity of mosaic art to create a nifty piece of home decor that suits your personal style. How about making a heart for Valentine's Day?

Till March 17, 2026

21 Bukit Batok Crescent, #12-70, WCEGA Tower, Singapore 658065

Gemstone Chinese oriental earrings

What's more special than buying jewellery for your date? Answer: Making it for them yourself. This workshop by Floral Knots will guide you through designing and crafting an elegant pair of earrings using semi-precious gemstones, inspired by traditional Chinese design motifs. Along the way, you'll learn about hands-on wire-wrapping techniques and colour harmony.

Feb 13 to March 30, 2026 (No availability on Feb 14)

Floral Knots, Orchard Gateway, #03-05, Singapore 238858

