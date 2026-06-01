'An absolute blast': SGFR Store's new Lot One outlet draws young crowd on opening day

Barely a month after SGFR Store opened its ninth outlet in Jurong Point, the popular snack and candy retailer opened its 10th outlet at Lot One Shoppers' Mall in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (May 31), once again drawing a huge young crowd.

Videos posted on the brand's TikTok and by those who attended the opening show a mostly young crowd gathered outside the fourth-floor store.

They grooved to music while making the juggling hand gesture tied to the viral "6-7" meme.

Co-founder Luqmaan Haakim said in a video post on Saturday that the first five people in the queue will each receive a Samsung Galaxy A07 phone, and also be gifted popular snacks such as crunchy gummies, twister gummies, mochi meltz, spicy fries and Dubai chewy cookies. There were also gifts for the sixth to 20th person in the queue.

And there were indeed those who were willing to queue.

TikTok user Xinxiang posted a video taken at about 2.50am on Sunday showing some ten youths seated in an open area on the ground floor near MacDonalds, waiting for the mall to open at 10am.

Describing his experience at the opening in a video posted on his TikTok account, user Aqasha said the opening was "an absolute blast".

"The energy was 100/10 and I am obsessed with the new setup," he wrote. His experience was echoed by several others on the brand's TikTok page.

But there were some who felt disappointed after failing to land their hands on the phone.

TikTok users Ayyypen and notguoyao2 left comments on the brand's account expressing their disappointment at being left out of the giveaway despite being told they were "well-behaved".

During SGFR Store's Jurong Point outlet opening, co-founder Mohamed Haikkel told AsiaOne that his team would learn from the experience to improve crowd and queue management.

This, after some attendees said they were unable to enter the store despite queueing for five hours as they did not receive a queue number.

And it seems these issues have not resurfaced for its Lot One opening.

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