Shadow teachers: Why they matter for special-needs kids

If your first mental image upon hearing the term 'shadow teacher' was a samurai ninja masquerading as a teacher in a primary school, you're not the only one. But as cool as that sounds, the truth couldn't be farther.

Shadow teachers may be ninjas but they just might be the heroes that children with learning disabilities can rely on.

A shadow teacher is a fairly common term in Singapore's education circles. You may have heard it from another parent, teachers or caregivers. They are educators who help children with learning needs in a mainstream classroom setting.

With the growing awareness of shadow teacher qualifications, more parents are opting to have shadow teachers in classrooms. So, what exactly is a shadow teacher and what should you know about them? Read on to know more.

Who is a shadow teacher

A shadow teacher can simply be a para-educator or an educational therapist. They work with children who have special educational needs or learning disabilities during the preschool or primary school years.

In most cases, students with behavioural issues, autism, language learning difficulties, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and more, may require a shadow teacher in class to show support.

The shadow teacher qualifications include learning about different disabilities and how to manage a child's behaviour accordingly.

They also play an instrumental role in the child's development and learning needs.

All of this happens in the mainstream class where the school teacher may not be able to provide special attention to every student in a class of 40 kids (primary), especially in a task-oriented, curriculum-driven framework that offers limited flexibility.

What areas children with autism may face difficulties in

Children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder often encounter unique challenges in their educational journey. Understanding these difficulties is essential for educators, parents, and support staff to create an environment conducive to the child's learning and growth. Some common challenges faced by children with autism include:

Social interaction

Children with autism may find it challenging to engage in social interactions, make eye contact, or understand social cues, making it difficult for them to connect with their peers.

Communication

Verbal and non-verbal communication can be a struggle for children with autism. Some may have delayed speech development, while others may face challenges in expressing their thoughts or understanding language.

Sensory sensitivities

Many children with autism experience heightened sensitivities to sensory stimuli such as light, sound, or touch. This can lead to sensory overload, making it challenging for them to focus in a typical classroom setting.

Routine and repetition

Children with autism often thrive on routine and may become distressed when faced with unexpected changes. This need for predictability can impact their ability to adapt to the dynamic nature of a school day.

What a shadow teacher can do

Enter the role of a shadow teacher - a dedicated professional who works alongside a child with special needs, providing personalised support to enhance their learning experience. Here are some key roles and responsibilities of a shadow teacher, particularly in the context of supporting children with autism:

Individualised attention

A shadow teacher tailors their support to the specific needs of the child, offering individualised attention to address challenges in social interaction, communication, and sensory sensitivities.

Facilitating social skills

By engaging the child in structured activities and guided social interactions, a shadow teacher helps develop and improve social skills, fostering connections with peers and promoting a sense of belonging.

Communication support

Whether it's through augmentative and alternative communication devices, visual aids, or other strategies, a shadow teacher assists the child in overcoming communication barriers, facilitating effective expression and understanding.

Sensory regulation

Recognising and managing sensory sensitivities is a crucial aspect of a shadow teacher's role. They work to create a sensory-friendly environment and implement strategies to help the child cope with sensory challenges.

Routine and transition support

A shadow teacher helps establish and maintain routines, providing a sense of predictability. They guide the child through transitions, preparing them for changes in activities or locations.

Why should parents engage a shadow teacher?

Here are some of the reasons why parents should engage a shadow teacher for their children:

You want your child to be a part of the mainstream schooling system instead of admitting your child to a special school.

A shadow teacher will help the child cope with the syllabus at their own pace and learning abilities instead of a rushed form with the rest of the class.

Recruiting a shadow teacher at an early age will only help in early intervention and help kids cope with their learning disabilities right from the start.

Shadow teachers are able to offer one-on-one attention to children or in a small group that further helps kids in achieving their educational goals.

Shadow teachers will help the student pay attention to classroom instructions.

They act as a bridge between the classroom teacher and the student and their learning needs.

A shadow teacher will facilitate interaction with other students in class, especially if the child is introverted or shy in social settings.

They can help with speech, language and occupational therapy goals within the classroom.

What are the shadow teacher qualifications to look out for?

[[nid:651399]]

If you are on the lookout for a shadow teacher, make sure they exhibit these qualifications

A shadow teacher is accredited and trained to handle special needs children

They've worked with students that have had different disabilities

A shadow teacher who has already worked at a mainstream school is always a big plus

Someone who openly communicates about the progress of the child with the parents and teachers

And fundamentally, a shadow teacher needs to be someone who bonds well with kids and is patient enough

With the right support from a shadow teacher, students despite their learning disabilities can thrive in a mainstream environment.

As a parent, you will be assured as well that your child will be able to cope and get the best education possible. It's also about allowing your child to have a normal school life and having a shadow teacher by their side will do wonders in building their confidence.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.