Shake Shack collabs with Michelin-star restaurant Nae:um to launch Korean-inspired menu

Foodies who appreciate both a casual bite and gourmet grub can soon enjoy the best of both worlds as Shake Shack Singapore is teaming up with one-Michelin-star restaurant Nae:um to launch a new Korean-inspired menu.

The limited-time collaboration, launching Nov 5, is crafted by the Michelin restaurant's chef-owner Louis Han and Shake Shack's culinary team to bring together American and Korean flavours, Shake Shack announced on its website on Oct 17.

For those who aren't familiar, Nae:um is a contemporary Korean restaurant located in Telok Ayer.

Helmed by chef Louis Han, the restaurant first opened its doors to diners in 2021 and earned their first Michelin star in 2022.

The Shake Shack x Nae:um menu will include two new burgers, one of them being the Pyo:go Galbi Shack, an angus beef burger stacked with kale salad, sliced pyogo mushroom, red onions, lettuce and a smoky-sweet Korean galbi (marinated beef short rib) sauce.

The other is the Saeng:Chae Gochujang Chicken, a crispy chicken breast or thigh topped with crunchy saengchae (raw seasoned salad) and completed with a garlic gochujang (red chilli paste) sauce.

For sides, there's the Salsa Jang:ajji Fries — crinkle cut fries loaded with tangy-sweet salsa jjangajji (pickled vegetables) sauce, diced tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and parmesan.

And instead of conventional milkshake flavours, the collaboration menu will see a Tropical Makgeolli Shake — made with a blend of Makgeolli (Korean rice wine), pineapple puree, lime juice and vanilla frozen custard topped with lime zest.

Menu prices are not yet available.

In addition to rolling out the collaboration on Nov 5, Shake Shack will also be hosting Shack Nae:um, a debut party featuring unlimited bites from the new menu, makgeolli shakes, a live DJ and more at its Neil Road outlet.

Tickets are now available at $40 on Eventbrite.

More information can be found on Shake Shack's website and social media platforms.

[[nid:707039]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com