Aloha Singapore! Shake Shack to launch fusion menu with Hawaiian-born chef

Whether you're a big fan of Hawaiian cuisine or would like to try it for the first time, Shake Shack's Aloha Shack Menu might float your boat.

The American fast food joint will be collaborating with Butcher's Block, a woodfire-focused restaurant at Raffles Hotel, to launch the limited-edition menu on April 16 across the chain's 11 outlets islandwide.

The limited-time menu was created by Chef Jordan Keao, who has nearly 20 years of culinary experience under his belt and has helmed Butcher's Block since 2021. He was the sous chef at Burnt Ends in Singapore prior to his current role.

Born and raised in Hawaii, Chef Jordan developed an early passion for cooking through a lifestyle centred around fishing, farming and open-fire techniques.

He specialises in Hawaiian fusion cuisine and also has experience in Japanese and contemporary French kitchens.

When it comes to the menu, those who detest pineapple in burgers can breathe easy as Chef Jordan did not include the divisive fruit in any of the dishes.

Instead, this collaboration focuses on more traditional aspects of Hawaiian culture — such as a love for barbeque — and reimagines them with Singaporean influences.

The first item on the limited-edition menu is the BBQ Smokehouse Shack ($14.20 for a single).

The Loco Moco-inspired burger is a blend of Hawaiian influence and Chef Jordan's smoking techniques.

It consists of a made-to-order quarter pounder Angus beef patty topped with smoky minced beef gravy, BBQ kecap manis, pickled jalapeno and red onions — all on a toasted potato bun.

The BBQ Smokehouse Shack is also available as a double.

Another new edition is the Huli Huli Chicken burger ($12.20), which puts a spin on the Hawaiian barbeque dish by the same name.

Hand-breaded chicken breast or thigh is covered in a Huli Huli sauce and topped with coleslaw and lettuce, served on a toasted potato bun.

"Huli" means to turn, and refers to how chicken is traditionally roasted by flipping it over a spitfire for the dish.

The limited-edition menu also features sides and drinks with local elements, such as the Salted Egg Fries ($9.80) and Roselle Ginger Lemonade ($6.80). For dessert, there is the Ube Coconut Creme ($8.10) which is inspired by Hawaii's love for coconut and sweet potato as well as Orh Nee.

Going back to its roots

Shake Shack will also be holding a one-day exclusive pop-up at Raffles Hotel Singapore in celebration of its seventh anniversary here.

The pop-up will be held from 5pm to 8pm on April 25 during Magic Hour — a bi-monthly musical performance at The Lawn in Raffles Hotel Singapore in collaboration with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

The American fast food chain will go back to its roots as a humble hot dog cart, featuring a Singapore-style take on its signature hot dog — the "Shack-gapore Dog".

Guests will also be able to enjoy a specially curated menu featuring the new Shack-gapore Dog and the Roselle Ginger Lemonade.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com