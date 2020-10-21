Shake Shack to open 5th outlet in Singapore at VivoCity

It's been barely a month since Shake Shack opened its doors at Suntec City and the burger chain is back again with happy news for its fans — it'll be opening yet another outlet in Singapore, this time in VivoCity.

This will be the fifth Shake Shack outlet in Singapore and currently, no confirmed opening date has been announced.

Continuing with its tradition of working with local artists, the VivoCity outlet will be adorned with artwork by Singapore illustrator Eeshaun. The current hoarding features Eeshaun's interpretation of iconic structures in the surrounding areas such as Henderson Waves and the cable cars that link to Sentosa.

Shake Shack will be located at the space formerly occupied by Artisan Boulangerie Co at #01-163/164 VivoCity and guests should be able to look out into the Sentosa Boardwalk while dining.

