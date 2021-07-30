Shakey's Pizza is returning to Singapore soon with outlet at Lucky Plaza

After a couple of unsuccessful runs in Singapore, Shakey's Pizza is set to make a comeback in Singapore soon, according to its Facebook and Instagram posts.

Sharp-eyed shoppers have also been sharing photos of the chain's hoarding at Lucky Plaza, prompting hundreds of comments from excited fans.

The US chain, which is also popular in the Philippines, specialises in thin-crust pizza, chicken, and mojos (fried potato slices).

Fans can expect the chain's complete menu to be served in Singapore, with some tweaks in order to comply with halal requirements, Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures — which operates over 200 Shakey's outlets in the Philippines — said in January.

"We are certain that many locals, and especially the overseas Filipinos, miss Shakey's, and this will bring back a sense of nostalgia," local franchisee partner Brenrich said.

Shakey's was first brought into Singapore in 1980 by Twentieth Century Foods, but closed down in 1984.

It later tried to make a comeback in 1989 under a different franchisee. Spoiler alert: their second attempt proved unsuccessful as well.

But if the hype on social media is any indication, Shakey's will definitely be receiving a warm welcome this time around.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com