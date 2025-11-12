Shane Pow serves up banana bread and more at Clarke Quay pop-up cafe

If you've been trying to get your hands on banana bread baked by Shane Pow, here is your chance!

The local actor and entrepreneur's Taiyo Bread Club has set up shop at Clarke Quay Central, which will run from Wednesday (Nov 12) till Jan 6, 2026.

According to a press release by Chef X, the pop-up cafe named Taiyo Camp Club will serve the home-based business' signature banana bread flavours alongside new baked goodies and savoury bites.

The banana bread flavours are: the classic Going Bananas, Nutty Nana — which contains walnuts — and Chocoloco, which is peppered with dark chocolate chips.

Going Bananas is priced at $4 per slice and $30 a loaf, while the two latter flavours are $4.50 per slice and $33 a loaf.

Taiyo Camp Club will also be dishing up Chef X-exclusive bakes — including Kohaku Foccacia ($4) made with fragrant burnt butter and cinnamon, Belgium Chocolate Cake ($6), and Carrot Cake ($6).

There is also a pecan pie in the works, especially created for the festive season.

Additionally, the savoury menu items include: Midnight Ramyeon ($8.50), popcorn chicken paired with kimchi ramen, Little Dimples ($8 for eight pieces), boiled dumplings topped with vinegar and chilli sauce, and Golden Drumlets ($10 for eight pieces).

Shane said that more sweet and savoury bakes are in the works, so you can look forward to the Taiyo Camp Club's menu expanding!

Moreover, in the spirit of community, he is partnering with other businesses as well as charities for this venture.

The pop-up cafe will serve coffee made using De'Longhi machines and tea sourced from local brand Ele Tea which specialises in TCM-inspired blends.

Part of proceeds from Taiyo Camp Club will also be going to Care Corner Singapore, a non-profit organisation providing vital social and healthcare services to those in need.

Passion project turned business venture

The 35-year-old actor started Taiyo Bread Club from his one-bedroom condominium in February this year after friends and fans showed interest in buying his home-baked banana bread when he shared pictures online.

He began baking in June 2024 while in between acting jobs, calling it a "passion project".

Shane said that during the pop-up, he hopes to serve his signature banana bakes to a wider community with a unique camping-themed concept.

He was inspired to create an "urban campsite" while thinking about the simple pleasures of sharing food and conversation with loved ones around a campfire.

Explaining that "Taiyo" means sun in Japanese, Shane said: "It was what gave me the inspiration for Taiyo Bread Shop. Just like the sun, it's my dream to spread happiness through my handmade bakes."

"Seeing my customers enjoy my banana loaves gives me utmost satisfaction and joy, and it motivates me to constantly innovate and deliver tastier creations."

The pop-up cafe is located at Chef X, which is an initiative by Far East Organization to allow home-based food and beverage businesses to trial running a physical establishment.

Pop-ups in the space run for a four or eight-week period, while receiving support and guidance from experienced professionals.

