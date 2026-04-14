Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur surge in popularity as holiday spots for Singapore families, data shows

The June school holidays are nearly upon us, and many Singaporeans have been planning family trips.

According to search data from travel platform Booking.com, families in Singapore are showing an interest in destinations closer to home, such as China's Shanghai and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

There was an overall increase in searches made by Singaporean travellers for these cities, with check-in dates from May 30 to Jun 28, 2026.

Shanghai climbed the ranks from ninth to fourth place while KL rose to number eight from 13.

There was a 66.5 per cent year-on-year increase in searches for Shanghai between July 1, 2025 and Feb 28, 2026 and a 45.0 per cent year-on-year rise for KL during the same period.

This means that some families are opting for shorter, convenient getaways during the school break, and reflects growing interest in major Asian cities offering culture, dining and urban exploration, noted Booking.com.

While Japan remains a popular travel destination for Singaporean families, there has been a dip in searches for Tokyo and Osaka, the data showed.

Tokyo retained its top spot as the most searched city despite the decline, but Osaka slid from number two to number three on the list.

Sapporo, on the other hand, gained popularity with 38.8 per cent more searches year-on-year between July 1, 2025 and Feb 28, 2026, for check-in dates from May 30 to Jun 28, 2026.

Other holiday destinations popular with families in Singapore for the June school holidays are Seoul, Bangkok, Perth and London, according to Booking.com.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com