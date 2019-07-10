Share a secret: I am houseproud...but I do not do any housework

The Weekly's readers share their most well-kept and intimate secrets

Martha Stewart, Nigella Lawson, Marie Kondo - I aspire to be these women, who are goddesses in their respective fields of housekeeping, cooking and organising lives. And I do think I have gained a measure of their greatness, not by being hardworking and disciplined, but by being a lying, idle wife and mother!

Ever since I was a child, I have been known to be neat and well-behaved. I owe it all to my parents, who instilled in me a strong sense of conscientiousness.

"Cleanliness is next to godliness", they would say to me before and after every meal, so as to encourage me to clean up before eating and clear my dishes after I was done dining.

It was a dictum that I kept close to my heart throughout my growing years into my adulthood. Unlike a typical teenager, my room was pristine and my clothes were always folded and stacked away.