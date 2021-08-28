She started formulating her own haircare products at home because of her sensitive scalp, now she owns a natural hair care brand

Each shampoo and conditioner bar you purchase from Patrichory (@patrichory) is handcrafted lovingly by Patricia Wong, 55, in her Ang Mo Kio home. Launched last year, the brand specialises in natural haircare, made with plant-based ingredients such as Ayurvedic herbs, quinoa protein, plant keratin, and essential oils with antimicrobial and anti- inflammatory properties.

Patricia takes great care in ensuring that the ingredients used are naturally derived and eco-friendly certified. The brand’s current offerings include four types of shampoo bars for different hair types as well as irritated and flaky scalps, one conditioner bar, a solid hair mask, and hair powders for both dark and light-coloured hair.

“I’m really proud of the fact that I’ve been able to bring some of the best ingredients to my kitchen lab – old-school, evergreen herbs and oils, as well as some of the latest technologies provided by plant-based science,” says Patricia.

The bars take some getting used to, but they also purposefully slow down the process, encouraging mindful indulgence as you massage your scalp and work the lather into your hair. The naked packaging also means you’re generating less plastic waste.

“Right now, I’m doing my best to expand the brand’s reach because every bar in the bathroom is one less plastic bottle used,” she says.

PHOTO: Her World Online

Mother-of-three Patricia Wong started formulating her own haircare products because of her sensitive scalp.

PHOTO: Her World Online

To use the hair mask, just dissolve a piece in warm water. You can also add coconut milk or yogurt.

PHOTO: Her World Online

Patricia also makes bespoke skincare products for customers with specific needs.

PHOTO: Her World Online

Each 50g shampoo bar can last between 40 and 60 washes, depending on hair length and storage.

PHOTO: Her World Online

Prior to this, Patricia was in the skincare industry doing sales and marketing for 10 years.

This article was first published in Her World Online.